Rihanna made an emotional return to her childhood street in Barbados, now 'Rihanna Drive', with her children. The pop icon shared photos of the homecoming on Instagram, calling the experience "trippy". A$AP Rocky also confirmed she is working on new music.

Rihanna returned to a street that once marked her childhood, sharing an emotional glimpse of the homecoming after bringing her own children to the place now known as 'Rihanna Drive' in Barbados. The pop icon and entrepreneur shared a series of photographs on her official Instagram account, documenting the sentimental visit to the street in her hometown that was renamed in her honour.

"One minute I feel like that kid from Westbury... the next minute I'm bringing my own kids back to 'Rihanna Drive'," Rihanna wrote in the caption, adding, "Trippy how life works! And the Glory STILL and WILL ALWAYS belong to the Almighty Creator!!!" View this post on Instagram A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri)

A National Hero's Homecoming

The post offered a reflection on Rihanna's journey from growing up in the Westbury neighbourhood to becoming a global music star and mother. Formerly known as Westbury Road, the street was officially renamed 'Rihanna Drive' in her honour, celebrating her international success and impact on Barbados.

Rihanna's connection to her home country also carries national significance. She holds the title of National Hero of Barbados, an honour presented by Prime Minister Mia Mottley, recognising her cultural and philanthropic legacy, as per People magazine.

Family Life and New Music

Rihanna welcomed her three children with her longtime partner, rapper A$AP Rocky. The couple began dating in late 2019 and have since expanded their family with two sons and a daughter.

On the work front, much to the delight of her fans, A$AP Rocky has recently confirmed in a chat show that Rihanna is back in the recording studio, working on new music for her long-awaited ninth album, 'R9'. (ANI)