Sookshmadarshini to Adhomugam- Pongal OTT Releases to watch THIS week

Just as new films competed for release in theaters during Pongal, numerous new films have also been released on OTT platforms.

Richa Barua
First Published Jan 10, 2025, 2:08 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 10, 2025, 2:08 PM IST

OTT Release Movies For Pongal

This year, half a dozen films have been released in theaters for Pongal. Today, Shankar's Game Changer, Bala's Vanangaan, and Sean Nigam's Madras Kaaran have hit the screens. Just as new films competed for release in theaters, new films have also been released on OTT as a Pongal treat. Let's see what those films are in this collection.

Miss You

Miss You

Miss You is a film starring Siddharth. The film was directed by Rajasekhar. Actress Ashika Ranganath starred opposite actor Siddharth in this film. This film was released last month. Released as a romantic story, it did not do well at the box office. Now, the movie Miss You has been released today on Amazon Prime OTT platform.

Adhomugam

Adhomugam

Adhomugam is a film directed by Sunil Dev. Arun Vijayakumar has done the cinematography for this film, and Vishnu Vijayan has done the editing work. Music composer Saran Raghavan has worked on this film, which is produced by Ando Gajan Francis. This fast-paced thriller is streaming on the Aha OTT platform from today.

Scene Number 62

Scene Number 62

Scene Number 62 is a film directed by Adam Jamar. Vijay Venkat has done the cinematography for this film, and GKV has composed the music. Iswar Murthy has handled the editing work for this film. Venu G Ram has produced this film. This film has been released on Amazon Prime Video from today.

Vera Maari Trip

Vera Maari Trip

Vera Maari Trip is a web series directed by Jasvini. This web series stars Raveena Daha, Jayaseelan, VJ Pappu, Sapna, Shamita, and Viggles Vikram. This web series is produced by RJ Sivakant. This web series has been released on the Aha OTT platform.

Other Language Films

Other Language Films

The Malayalam film Sookshmadarshini, starring Nazriya, is streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar. Similarly, the Telugu film Pottal has been released on Amazon Prime, and the Breakout film on ETV Win. The Kannada film Dhruvathare is streaming on Amazon Prime. In Hindi, the films Sabarmati Report on Zee5 OTT platform and Black Warrant on Netflix have been released. In English, Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning will stream on Netflix from January 11.

