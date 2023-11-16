Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja host party for footballer David Beckham, see pictures

    First Published Nov 16, 2023, 8:01 AM IST

    Former England football legend and current UNICEF goodwill ambassador David Beckham visited India for the first time and Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja hosted a party for him last night.

    article_image1

    David Beckham traveled to Gujarat, India as part of his UNICEF global ambassador duties. He was also seen at the Wankhede stadium watching the India vs New Zealand World Cup 2023 semi-final. 
     

    article_image2

    For the party, Soman Kapoor wore a modern-style saree and her husband Anand Ahuja opted for a grey long coat and white pants. 

    article_image3

    David Beckham opted for an all-black look. How looked dapper in a shirt and pants of the same colour and brown shoes. 

    article_image4

    Shahid Kapoor attended the party with his wife Mira Rajput and kept his look casual as he wore a denim shirt. 

    article_image5

    Anil Kapoor looked handsome in a cream colour suit with a white shirt inside. He wore white shoes to complete the look. 

    article_image6

    Arjun Kapoor arrived at the party in a green shirt, black pants, and a black jacket. He had his hair and beard long. 

    article_image7

    Harshvardhan Kapoor had all smiles to the paparazzi and looked cool in a plain white shirt and a couple of chains around his neck.  

    article_image8

    Malaika Arora looked elegant in a white shirt and completed her look with a pair of silver earrings. 

    article_image9

    Sanjay Kapoor attended the party with his wife Maheep Kapoor and daughter Shanaya Kapoor. Maheep opted for an orange dress while Sanjay went for a blue suit. 

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Ranbir Kapoor, Siddharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, John Abram grace Wankhede ATG

    ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Ranbir Kapoor, Siddharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, John Abram grace Wankhede

    'Bandra' filmmakers sue Youtubers like Aswanth Kok for negative reviews anr

    'Bandra' filmmakers sue Youtubers like Aswanth Kok for negative reviews

    Aishwarya Rai, Anushka Shetty to attend Bengaluru Kambala at Palace grounds vkp

    Aishwarya Rai, Anushka Shetty to attend Bengaluru Kambala at Palace grounds

    Bigg Boss 17: Aishwarya Sharma, Mannara, and Munawar nominate Ankita Lokhande, but why; read this RBA

    Bigg Boss 17: Aishwarya Sharma, Mannara, and Munawar nominate Ankita Lokhande, but why; read this

    ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Ranbir Kapoor graces Wankhede; backs team India in IND vs NZ semi final SHG

    ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Ranbir Kapoor graces Wankhede; backs team India in IND vs NZ semi final

    Recent Stories

    Chhath Puja 2023: Delicious traditional dishes enjoyed during this festival SHG

    Chhath Puja 2023: Delicious traditional dishes enjoyed during this festival

    Kerala News live 16 november 2023 major highlights developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Kerala likely to receive rainfall for next few days over cyclonic formation in Bay of Bengal

    National Journalism Day 2023: Day, history and significance ATG

    National Journalism Day 2023: Day, history and significance

    Mandala Masam 2023: Know important dates, history, significance, rituals and more rkn

    Mandala Masam 2023: Know important dates, history, significance, rituals and more

    cricket 'All the morons...': Sunil Gavaskar's explosive reply to pitch switch 'nonsense' in WC semifinal osf

    'All the morons...': Sunil Gavaskar's explosive reply to pitch switch 'nonsense' in WC semifinal (Watch)

    Recent Videos

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon