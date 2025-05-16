- Home
Sonal Chauhan Birthday: Know about her royal family lineage, career, movie and other things
Sonal Chauhan turned 38. Born in New Delhi in 1987, Sonal's Bollywood career hasn't been remarkable. She also worked in the South Indian film industry but didn't achieve significant success there either
| Published : May 16 2025, 12:27 PM
1 Min read
38-year-old Sonal Chauhan belongs to a royal family. She hails from a royal Rajput family in Uttar Pradesh. Her father is Raghuraj Singh Chauhan. Her mother is Shivani Chauhan.
After winning the Femina Miss India title in 2005, Sonal Chauhan decided to try her hand at acting. She made her Bollywood debut in 2008 with the film Jannat. The film did moderately well. In the same year, she entered the South Indian film industry.
Sonal Chauhan has worked in both Bollywood and South Indian films. However, she couldn't make a significant mark in either industry. She doesn't have any memorable films to her credit.
Sonal Chauhan acted in films like Rainbow, 3G, Legend, Sher, Paltan, Jack and Jill, Ruler, The Power, The Ghost, Adipurush, and Dard. None of her films performed well at the box office.
Sonal Chauhan has appeared in music videos like Samjho Na Kuch Toh Samjho, Fursat, Badtameez, Kuch Nahi, Mere Aap Paas, and Fursat Hai Aaj Bhi.
Currently, Sonal Chauhan doesn't have any film offers, but she remains in the limelight. She is often seen at Bollywood events and marriage functions.
