Sonakshi to Deepika: A look at Akshay Kumar’s co-actresses without makeup look
See the surprising no-makeup looks of Akshay Kumar's leading ladies, from Sonakshi Sinha to Deepika Padukone. These photos reveal their natural beauty.
| Published : Apr 16 2025, 09:50 AM
1 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
19
Image Credit : instagram
Akshay Kumar is in the limelight for his much-awaited film Kesari Chapter 2. Before the film's release, we're showing you the no-makeup looks of some of Akshay's special actresses.
29
Image Credit : instagram
It's hard to recognize actress Mamta Kulkarni, who starred with Akshay Kumar in the film Sabse Bada Khiladi, without makeup.
39
Image Credit : instagram
Raveena Tandon, who worked with Akshay Kumar in films like Mohra and Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi, is also unrecognizable without makeup.
49
Image Credit : instagram
Ayesha Jhulka, who appeared in films like Khiladi and Waqt Hamara Hai with Akshay Kumar, looks completely different without makeup.
59
Image Credit : instagram
Karisma Kapoor, who starred with Akshay in films like Jaanwar and Ek Rishtaa, is hard to recognize without makeup.
69
Image Credit : instagram
Juhi Chawla, Akshay's co-star in Mr. and Mrs. Khiladi, might surprise you with her no-makeup appearance.
79
Image Credit : instagram
Priyanka Chopra, who worked with Akshay in Andaaz, Aitraaz, and Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, looks different without makeup.
89
Image Credit : instagram
Kareena Kapoor, who starred alongside Akshay in Bewafaa, Aitbaar, and Good Newwz, is not easily recognizable without makeup.
99
Image Credit : instagram
Katrina Kaif, who worked with Akshay in films like Humko Deewana Kar Gaye, Singh Is Kinng, and Tees Maar Khan, is hard to identify without makeup.
Top Stories