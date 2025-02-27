Sonakshi Sinha OPENS up on converting after marriage; Here's what she said

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s interfaith marriage sparked discussions, but the actress emphasized that love, not religion, defined their bond. Choosing the Special Marriage Act, they embraced each other’s cultures while staying true to their faiths. Their seven-year journey led to a joyous celebration with loved ones

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Feb 27, 2025, 2:43 PM IST

Sonakshi Sinha recently addressed discussions surrounding her interfaith marriage with Zaheer Iqbal, emphasizing that religion was never a factor in their relationship. She shared that neither of them imposed their beliefs on the other, nor did they ever discuss conversion. Instead, they focused on appreciating and respecting each other’s cultures and traditions

budget 2025
article_image2

Marriage Under the Special Marriage Act

The couple chose to get married under the Special Marriage Act, which allowed them to unite without religious conversion. Sonakshi highlighted that this was the best way for them, as it enabled them to remain true to their individual faiths while coming together in love and commitment

article_image3

A Seven-Year Journey

Sonakshi and Zaheer, who had been in a relationship since June 23, 2017, tied the knot on the same date in 2023. They celebrated their wedding with a grand gathering of close friends and family. Sonakshi expressed that their love had helped them overcome challenges and led them to this special moment, with the blessings of both their families and faiths

article_image4

Professional Endeavors

On the work front, Sonakshi was last seen in the film Kakuda alongside Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem, which premiered on ZEE5. She is now preparing for her next project, Nikita Roy and The Book of Darkness, where she will star alongside Paresh Rawal and Suhail Nayyar

