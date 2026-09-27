Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal were the showstoppers for designer Manish Malhotra's 15th-anniversary Mijwan Fundraiser Fashion show in Mumbai. The 'Love and War' co-stars walked the runway in ornate traditional outfits to celebrate rural artisans.

Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal were the star showstoppers for designer Manish Malhotra at the 15th-anniversary edition of the Mijwan Fundraiser Fashion on Saturday in Mumbai.

Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, who are set to share big screen soon along with Ranbir Kapoor in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Love and War', stole the spotlight with their fun chemistry by commanding the runway in ornate traditional ensembles to celebrate the work of rural women and young artisans from Uttar Pradesh.

Alia opted for an ivory embroidered ethnic outfit, featuring a sheer dupatta adorned with delicate white floral embroidery draped over her head, paired with a matching corset blouse and skirt. She completed the look with a statement kundan choker, a matching maang tikka, and traditional wrist accessories. As for Vicky, the actor opted for a deep royal blue velvet sherwani jacket with heavy white floral zardozi embroidery, worn over a white collar-detailed kurta and tailored white trousers. The duo also walked togather as showstoppers for the show.

'Ticket to Bollywood': A Celebration of Craftsmanship

Titled 'Ticket to Bollywood,' the high-profile charity showcase celebrated 15 years of collaboration between Manish Malhotra and the NGO Mijwan Welfare Society. The NGO is managed by actor Shabana Azmi and it empowers rural women and young artisans in Uttar Pradesh through traditional chikankari embroidery.

At the opening of the show, the actress highlighted the patriarchial nature of the society while urging the need to uplift women and give global platforms to young artisians to drive a "transformational change." "So this work we have been able to challenge and overcome centuries of deeply entrenched traditional bondage and help the hundreds of girls from child marriage. Not only but across 42 villages in and around. Transformational change. From a society deeply entrenched in patriarchy, we had a small way to pull them out and bring women into the decision-making process so that now they can stand up for themselves and make their own decisions. Because when you change a mindset, you change as one person, you change generations. We train the artists. Manish gives them a showroom by fashioning them into structures, silhouettes, and garments that take them away, as you will witness very soon," said Shabana Azmi.

Showstoppers on Women Empowerment

Vicky Kaushal also expressed his gratitude after becoming a part of the Mijwan Fundraiser Fashion which highlighted women empowerment. "I have been actually, in the 15 years, waiting for when my turn will come. So, I'm just happy about it. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for giving me an opportunity. I always tell Manish that I feel the most confident when I wear your creations, but today I felt confident, plus at the same time that I was a small part of a beautiful deed that we are all doing together," said Vicky Kaushal.

He continued, "It's incredible what Mijwan Welfare Society has been doing for the past 15 years, empowering rural women, girl child, and in today's time it's so important because what I see in the future is that I hope so and I pray so that we don't need an organisation like Mijwan because there is no need that we need to empower. I truly believe from bottom of my heart that women empowerment, and they shouldn't just be empowered for taking decisions for themselves. I hope and pray that the time comes sooner and soonest that they are taking decisions for their families, societies and world at large because I feel when a woman takes a decision, it's not an individual decision, it's for the larger good. So, thank you again for making me a small little part."

Alia Bhatt also reflected on the women empowerment and empowering women in her life. While addressing the gathering at the event, the actor said, "Well, I'm surrounded by very empowering women. My mother's and mother-in-law is here today. I have a beautiful baby girl who literally bosses everybody around and I think we don't want it any other way, but you know we talk a lot about women empowerment."

She added, "The global icon who has given a global stage genuinely to these women and their craftsmanship. it's fabulous whenever we have a Mijwan show that's all we talk about for days and days and it's etched in all our memories like Vicky's been saying he's been wanting to off the ramp for years. I'm so glad that we're here today because It is really empowerment life in action."

On The Work Front

On the cinema front, actors Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be next seen in the film 'Love and War' which will release in theatres on January 21, 2027. (ANI)