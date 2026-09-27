Vishal Chaturvedi’s Hanuman Ansh is making waves at the global box office. Made on a Rs 2 crore budget, the devotional drama on Neem Karoli Baba has emerged as a massive blockbuster.

Vishal Chaturvedi’s Hanuman Ansh has emerged as a major box office success, collecting a reported Rs 396 crore worldwide within 50 days of its release. The devotional drama, made on a budget of just Rs 2 crore, has delivered an extraordinary return.

Hanuman Ansh box office collection

Hanuman Ansh opened in theatres on August 7 and reportedly began its theatrical run with Rs 1.08 crore on its first day, according to Sacnilk. Strong word-of-mouth helped the film gain momentum over the following weeks.

The movie went on to collect Rs 61 crore net in India within its first month. Its reported worldwide gross has now reached Rs 396 crore in 50 days, turning the low-budget project into a sleeper hit.

Story and cast

Written, directed and produced by Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh tells the story of Neem Karoli Baba, the Hindu guru and Hanuman devotee. Chaturvedi based the film on his book Divine Detour: That Changed My Life.

Shobhinav Satya plays Neem Karoli Baba, with Chandan K Anand, Anil Rastogi, Nikhil Dubey, Bhagwan Das Patel, Neha Paranjpe and Udaysingh Rajput among the supporting cast.

Swambhu Media Network and Holy Cow Home Productions jointly backed the project. Vishal Bawa handled cinematography, while Shankh Rajadhyaksha served as the editor.