Gippy Grewal revealed that the late actor Jaswinder Bhalla was digitally recreated using AI and VFX for 'Carry On Jatta 4'. He called it an emotional decision, stating the film would not have felt complete without the beloved comedian's presence.

During the Delhi promotions of the upcoming Punjabi comedy 'Carry On Jatta 4', producer-actor Gippy Grewal spoke at length about the challenges of sustaining a successful franchise, the evolving use of AI in cinema, and the emotional decision to digitally recreate late actor Jaswinder Bhalla in the film. The film, part of one of Punjabi cinema's most popular comedy franchises, is set for a worldwide theatrical release on June 26, 2026. It is directed by Smeep Kang and written by Naresh Kathooria, with production backed by Humble Motion Pictures and Panorama Studios.

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Recreating Jaswinder Bhalla with AI

Speaking about the use of technology in the film, Gippy Grewal said the team had to take a difficult creative call to include Jaswinder Bhalla's presence using AI and VFX. He said, "In a franchise like this, whether it's the first part or the last, the main goal is always the same: create something the audience will love. Over time, we've understood what people enjoy and what they don't, and in the fourth instalment, we're bringing that learning forward." He added, "Honestly, we also felt that the film wouldn't be complete without Bhalla Ji. But somehow, with the help of AI and VFX, we were able to make it happen. We didn't even imagine that Bhalla Sahib could be recreated this way through VFX and still feel so present with us. That makes this film even more special. He is still part of the movie, continuing to do what he does best: bringing comedy and making everyone laugh."

Grewal on the Broader AI Debate

He further addressed the broader debate around artificial intelligence in filmmaking, noting both its positive and negative applications. "It depends; every tool can be used in both good and bad ways. AI is also something that can be misused in many contexts, but in this case, we used it to bring Bhalla Ji into the film. Without him, this movie wouldn't have felt complete, and the fans also wanted to see him on screen. So yes, we used AI here for a specific creative purpose. However, if we start doing this in every film just for the sake of it, it would become monotonous and wouldn't feel right anymore," he said.

The Franchise's Risky Beginnings

Reflecting on the early days of the franchise, Grewal recalled how 'Carry On Jatta' was initially a risky project that many producers were unwilling to finance. "My first film as a producer was Carry on Jatta, and initially, I wasn't the only one planning to make it. I approached several producers, but many of them were hesitant to invest. Unhone mujhse kaha ki esi movies nhi chalti (that films like this don't really work) and that audiences wouldn't enjoy this kind of content, suggesting we should make something else instead," he told. He added, "But I was quite firm about my vision, I wanted to make this film exactly as it was. Eventually, I decided to put in whatever resources I had. Along with my friend Binnu, we pooled everything we could and made the film happen. Today, because of the love from the audience, we are bringing the fourth part. Interestingly, some of the same people who once said this kind of film wouldn't work are no longer active in the industry and have moved on to other work."

Punjabi Cinema's Rise to Prominence

The film features a strong ensemble cast including Binnu Dhillon, Sargun Mehta, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Karamjit Anmol, Jasmin Bajwa, BN Sharma, Prince Kanwaljit Singh, and Pukhraj Bhalla. Gippy Grewal also shared an anecdote from an early interaction with a senior Bollywood personality, highlighting how Punjabi cinema was once underestimated. "Once, Diljit Paaji (Dosanjh) and I were in Mumbai for a project, and a very well-known Bollywood actor was staying in the same hotel. We went to meet him and introduced ourselves as singers and actors from Punjab. He met us politely, but he also asked, "Oh, do Punjabi films also get made?" At that moment, it felt a bit disheartening. But looking back today, the Punjabi film industry has grown so much. There is so much work and success now that even people from outside the industry acknowledge it with respect, often addressing artists with "Paaji" and recognising the contribution of Punjabi cinema," he said.

'Carry On Jatta 4' Legacy and Expectations

'Carry On Jatta 4' continues the legacy of the blockbuster comedy franchise, which reached a major milestone with its previous instalment becoming the first Punjabi film to cross Rs 100 crore globally. The new film is expected to continue its trademark chaos-driven storytelling, family humour, and comedic misunderstandings. The recently released title track, sung by Gippy Grewal with lyrics by Happy Raikoti and music by Jatinder Shah, dropped on May 18, 2026, on the Ivy Music Moviebox platform. The film carries added emotional significance following the passing of comedian Jaswinder Bhalla in August 2025, whose on-screen legacy has been digitally incorporated into the story with the consent of his family. (ANI)