Sky Force Box Office Collection Day 6: Veer Pahariya, Akshay Kumar starrer movie earned THIS; Check

Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya's film Sky Force is performing well at the box office. However, the film has not been able to enter the 100 crore club in 6 days. According to reports, the film has not benefited much on weekdays. A decline is being seen in the film's earnings. However, let us tell you that the film, released on Republic Day, received a tremendous response at the box office until the first weekend. Meanwhile, the collection figures for the sixth day of the film have come out. According to sacnilk.com, Sky Force collected 5.75 crores on the sixth day.

Sky Force's Box Office Status

After a long time, one of Akshay Kumar's films has managed to show its magic at the box office. The film, released on January 24, collected 12.25 crores on the first day. On the second day, the film's earnings saw a double jump and it did a business of 22 crores. The film collected 28 crores on the third day. After this, a huge drop was seen in the film's earnings. The film earned 7 crores on the fourth day, while its collection on the fifth day was 5.75 crores. At the same time, no increase was seen in the film's earnings on the sixth day. The movie earned only 5.75 crores on the sixth day as well. The film has so far done a business of 80.75 crores at the Indian box office. The film will have to work harder to enter the 100-crore club.

About Sky Force

Akshay Kumar-Veer Pahariya's film Sky Force is based on India's first air strike during the 1965 Indo-Pak war. This film, which evokes the spirit of patriotism, has received good reviews. The film, directed by Abhishek Anil Kapoor and Sandeep Kewlani, has been made on a budget of 160 crores. It also stars Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur.

