Sky Force Box Office Collection Day 6: Veer Pahariya, Akshay Kumar starrer movie earned THIS; Check

Sky Force Box Office Collection Day 6: Akshay Kumar's film continues to perform well, but remains just shy of entering the 100-crore club after its sixth day.


 

Nancy Tiwari
First Published Jan 30, 2025, 10:00 AM IST

Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya's film Sky Force is performing well at the box office. However, the film has not been able to enter the 100 crore club in 6 days. According to reports, the film has not benefited much on weekdays. A decline is being seen in the film's earnings. However, let us tell you that the film, released on Republic Day, received a tremendous response at the box office until the first weekend. Meanwhile, the collection figures for the sixth day of the film have come out. According to sacnilk.com, Sky Force collected 5.75 crores on the sixth day.

Sky Force's Box Office Status
After a long time, one of Akshay Kumar's films has managed to show its magic at the box office. The film, released on January 24, collected 12.25 crores on the first day. On the second day, the film's earnings saw a double jump and it did a business of 22 crores. The film collected 28 crores on the third day. After this, a huge drop was seen in the film's earnings. The film earned 7 crores on the fourth day, while its collection on the fifth day was 5.75 crores. At the same time, no increase was seen in the film's earnings on the sixth day. The movie earned only 5.75 crores on the sixth day as well. The film has so far done a business of 80.75 crores at the Indian box office. The film will have to work harder to enter the 100-crore club.

About Sky Force
Akshay Kumar-Veer Pahariya's film Sky Force is based on India's first air strike during the 1965 Indo-Pak war. This film, which evokes the spirit of patriotism, has received good reviews. The film, directed by Abhishek Anil Kapoor and Sandeep Kewlani, has been made on a budget of 160 crores. It also stars Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur.

Singer Katy Perry talks about Orlando Bloom and their love language

Priyadarshan turns 67: Akshay Kumar sends heartfelt birthday wishes to filmmaker

PHOTOS: Athiya Shetty flaunts pregnancy glow in new baby bump pictures, fans react

RajKummar Rao and Patralekhaa drop cryptic hint, fans eager for new collaboration; Read on

IIFA Digital Awards 2025 Nominations List: Jaideep Ahlawat, Ananya Panday earn multiple nominations

Singer Katy Perry talks about Orlando Bloom and their love language

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 – Specs, price and must-know details

A Night to Remember: Celebrating Health and Wellness with Record Holder Dr. Pratyaksha

Washington DC plane crash: 19 bodies reportedly recovered so far, rescue ops continue to locate others

Albela: A Sonic Journey Through Convention and Modernity By Yuvraj Singh

