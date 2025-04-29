Sitare Zameen Par: Aamir Khan's 'Taare Zameen Par' sequel to release on THIS date
Aamir Khan returns to the big screen with Sitaare Zameen Par, a heartwarming film on mental health and inclusivity, set to release on THIS date
Aamir Khan's Return to Cinema: After a three-year hiatus since Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir Khan is set to make his theatrical comeback with Sitaare Zameen Par, directed by RS Prasanna. He confirmed in an interview that the film is slated for release on June 20, 2025.
Film’s Core Theme: Aamir shared that the film tackles mental health in a meaningful way. He hinted that audiences would better understand the message once they see his character, as the narrative delves into emotional and psychological dimensions through a broader lens.
Family’s Mental Health Advocacy: Aamir’s daughter, Ira Khan, contributed to the discussion by mentioning neurodivergent peer support, reflecting their ongoing public advocacy for mental health awareness and open family dialogues on emotional well-being.
Spiritual Sequel with a Lighter Tone: Positioned as a spiritual successor to the 2007 classic Taare Zameen Par, the new film takes a more humorous and light-hearted approach. While Taare Zameen Par was emotionally driven, focusing on a dyslexic child’s journey, Sitaare Zameen Par emphasizes inclusivity and neurodiversity through comedy, yet retains the core theme of embracing different abilities.