Simran slams rumors, demands apology from media

Simran, a shining star heroine in Telugu, is currently seen in serials or web series. While continuing her career, she is also taking up key roles in star hero films. However, she couldn't bear being belittled in this process. Her recent internet post is surprising everyone. Simran is furious. Seeing the way she expressed her displeasure, one can understand how hurt she must be. She said that self-respect is her first priority and that's all that matters. Simran's post is going viral.



She made her debut in the Telugu industry with the film Abbayigari Pelli in 1996. The movie Nerukku Ner, released in 1997, brought her full craze in Tamil. She was once a star heroine. She impressed as the leading lady of all the star heroes in South like Chiranjeevi, Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Balakrishna, Nagarjuna, Venkatesh. She became close to the Telugu audience by acting in many films like Maa Nannaki Pelli, Kalisundam Raa, Narasimha Naidu, Nuvvu Vasthavani, Mrugaraju, Samarasimha Reddy, Seetarama Raju, Daddy, Premato Raa.

Simran's Dhruva Nakshatram, which she acted in a few years ago, is yet to be released. She also has Tamil films like Shabdam, Andhagan, and Vanangamudi in her kitty. Simran, who said goodbye to Telugu films almost 15 years ago, is still seen in many Tamil films. A recent post by her is going viral. She expressed her anger and demanded an immediate apology.



What is in that post is.... 'It's disheartening to see my friends believe things said by others. I've been silent until now. But I'm telling you now. I have no desire to work with any big hero. I have already done many films with them. Now my goals are different. I know my limitations. For years, someone or the other has been writing something on social media, linking me with one person or another. I have been very silent'



'I have self-respect. That is my first priority. So I am saying stop it now. No one tried to stop this propaganda. Similarly, no one contacted me to get clarity. To be precise, they didn't even care about me. My name has never been tarnished. I stood for the right thing. I expect the same from the industry. Those who are writing false news about me should apologize immediately,' said actress Simran expressing her anger.



It is reported that the reason behind Simran's anger is the rumour that she will make a film with Vijay. A newspaper published a big story saying that hero Vijay rejected Simran. It is said that Simran planned to make a film with Vijay and approached him for dates. The story is that Vijay rejected the proposal. Now, she posted this post indirectly, responding to them.

Currently, she is leading a busy life as the busiest heroine by acting in five or six films in Tamil. Recently, she impressed by acting in the movie 'Mahan' opposite Tamil star hero Chiyaan Vikram. This movie seemed to be okay with the audience. She is acting in the films 'Rocketry, Andhagan, Captain, Dhruva Nakshatram, Vanangamudi'. She will also be seen in 'Gulmohar' in Hindi. Simran appeared in the Telugu serial Sundarakanda between 2009-2011. It is reported that she is getting ready to appear on the small screen again. There is a strong campaign going on that Simran is coming as a judge in any reality show. Others say that Simran is going to step into the serials field and she has already got many opportunities. Coming to the movies, two films Dhruva Nakshatram and Andhagan are ready for release. Tamannaah played the role played by Tabu in Hindi in Andhagan, Simran in Tamil and Mammootty in Malayalam.

