Simbu Weight Loss Secret Revealed: How He Dropped 30 Kg With Simple Diet Rule
Actor Silambarasan is grabbing attention with his fitness transformation. He follows a strict vegetarian, low-salt diet and eats protein first before rice, surprising fans with his disciplined routine and completely changed, fit new avatar.
Simbu keeping his body fit!
In his younger days, actor Silambarasan was known for his lean and super-slim look. However, after 2010, he experienced significant weight gain, reportedly reaching around 101 kg, which left fans concerned about his health and fitness.
"My favourite food is biryani"
During the COVID-19 lockdown, Simbu made a strong comeback with a major fitness transformation. He reportedly lost nearly 30 kg and returned closer to his old fit shape of around 70 kg. According to him, the biggest change came from improving his diet and lifestyle habits.
The reason for being active is vegetarian food!
In several interviews, Simbu has spoken about his love for food, especially biryani, but also stressed the importance of eating right with age. He mentioned that while younger people can handle anything, after 30 or 40, heavy carbs and non-veg meals tend to slow the body down.
Simbu's biggest health tip
Realising this, Simbu shifted to a mostly vegetarian and low-salt diet. He now prefers foods that make him feel light and energetic. His meals often include ingredients like lemon, curry leaves, garlic, and cucumber, which help maintain digestion and reduce fat accumulation.
If you sleep a little hungry at night...!
Simbu also shared a practical health tip for rice lovers. He suggests eating protein-rich foods like eggs, beans, or rajma first, filling about half the stomach before having rice. This naturally reduces carb intake while still keeping meals satisfying and balanced.
The secret to turning vegetarian!
He further advises keeping dinner light and avoiding heavy foods like biryani or junk food at night. According to him, sleeping slightly hungry helps the body burn fat better. His current fitness routine is simple: controlled portions, clean vegetarian meals, low salt, proper hydration, and regular walking.
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