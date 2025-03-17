Tamil star Vedhika decides not to marry! You'll Be Shocked by the Reason!

Read Full Gallery

Vedhika, who debuted as a heroine at 18 and has been carefully preserving her beauty, has shocked everyone by announcing that she has decided not to get married.

Vedhika's first movie

Actress Vedhika was born and raised in Mumbai. Action King Arjun cast her as the heroine in 'Madarasi'.

Vedhika busy with acting

She then acted in 'Sakkarakatti', 'Kaalai', 'Malai Malai', 'Paradesi', 'Kaviya Thalaivan', and 'Kanchana 3'.

'Bett Rape'

She last acted in 'Bett Rape' starring Prabhu Deva. She is currently working on 'Kana' and 'Gajana'.

Vedhika completes 19 years

Vedhika still looks the same as she did in her first film. She said she is not yet married, which is the secret of her fitness.

Vedhika decides not to marry

She has shocked everyone by saying that she wants to remain unmarried to protect her beauty and maintain her fitness.

Latest Videos