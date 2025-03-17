Tamil star Vedhika decides not to marry! You'll Be Shocked by the Reason!

Vedhika, who debuted as a heroine at 18 and has been carefully preserving her beauty, has shocked everyone by announcing that she has decided not to get married.

article_image1
Vedhika's first movie

Actress Vedhika was born and raised in Mumbai. Action King Arjun cast her as the heroine in 'Madarasi'.

article_image2

Vedhika busy with acting

She then acted in 'Sakkarakatti', 'Kaalai', 'Malai Malai', 'Paradesi', 'Kaviya Thalaivan', and 'Kanchana 3'.


article_image3

'Bett Rape'

She last acted in 'Bett Rape' starring Prabhu Deva. She is currently working on 'Kana' and 'Gajana'.

article_image4

Vedhika completes 19 years

Vedhika still looks the same as she did in her first film. She said she is not yet married, which is the secret of her fitness.

article_image5

Vedhika decides not to marry

She has shocked everyone by saying that she wants to remain unmarried to protect her beauty and maintain her fitness.

