Silsila to Murder: 5 Films Based on Extramarital Relationships
Films that handle sensitive topics, especially extramarital relationships, not only sparked debate but also held a mirror to society. So, let's look at some information about movies that focus on illicit affairs and their stories.
Movies that sparked debate
In India, marriage is sacred. But as relationship definitions change, Bollywood has adapted. Films on extramarital affairs sparked debate and mirrored society. Let's look at them.
Silsila
Yash Chopra's 1981 classic "Silsila" stars Jaya Bachchan, Amitabh, Rekha, and Sanjeev Kumar. It explores relationships where emotions clash with social norms, portraying extramarital love seriously.
Aakhir Kyon?
The 1985 film "Aakhir Kyon?" questioned marriage and trust. Starring Smita Patil, Rakesh Roshan, and Tina Ambani, it shows how an affair can shake a family's foundation.
Murder
The 2004 film "Murder" boldly portrayed extramarital affairs. Starring Emraan Hashmi and Mallika Sherawat, it showed the dire consequences of infidelity. It was controversial but a superhit.
Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna
Karan Johar's 2006 film is one of the most discussed on this topic. Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji's characters are attracted to each other despite being married to others.
'Azhar'
The 2016 film "Azhar" is inspired by cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin's life. It explores how his extramarital affairs impacted his career. Emraan Hashmi stars in this story of betrayal.
