Along with theaters, OTT platforms have also become an important part of the movie buffs today. Let's take a look at the top 7 Bollywood films that have garnered millions of views, especially on Netflix, and are trending globally. It is noteworthy that a Tamil director has set a record by taking the top spot.

Jawan – 33.7 million views

Starring Bollywood King Shah Rukh Khan, this film, directed by Tamil director Atlee, is at the top. After collecting over a thousand crores in theaters, it was released on Netflix with additional scenes (Extended Cut) and captivated the global audience. It was an action feast mixed with social commentary.

Animal – 31.4 million views

'Animal' is a film known for its controversies and Ranbir Kapoor's intimidating performance. Despite being over 3 hours long, the film has taken second place due to the fans' eagerness to see Ranbir's dramatic transformation.