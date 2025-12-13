Peter Greene, renowned for his roles in 'Pulp Fiction' and as the antagonist in 'The Mask', has died at 60. The actor was found dead in his New York City apartment. The cause of his death has not yet been disclosed.

The actor was found dead in his Lower East Side apartment in New York City on Friday, December 12, his manager Gregg Edwards confirmed in a statement obtained by PEOPLE. Greene's cause of death has not been disclosed yet.

A Look at Greene's Career

Greene made his onscreen debut in 1990 with a guest appearance in an episode of NBC's crime drama Hardball. He went on to make his film debut two years later in Laws of Gravity, where he starred alongside Edie Falco.

The New Jersey-born actor starred in several breakout roles in the early 1990s, including the films Clean Shaven (1993), The Mask (1994) as the antagonist, Dorian Tyrell, starring opposite Jim Carrey and Cameron Diaz, as well as Quentin Tarantino's Pulp Fiction (1994).

Greene was a notable character actor, having also given memorable performances in the movies Kiss & Tell (1997), Tarantino's The Usual Suspects (1995), Blue Streak (1999), and Training Day (2001), starring opposite Denzel Washington and Ethan Hawke.

Television and Recent Work

Greene also had recurring roles on the TV shows The Black Donnellys, Life on Mars and Chicago P.D. He most recently appeared in the John Wick prequel series The Continental (2023) and one episode of the TV series Dope Thief in 2025.

Greene is survived by his sister and a brother. (ANI)