Sikandar: Salman Khan's film set for BLOCKBUSTER, near Rs10 Cr in pre-sales, Rs500 Cr success predicted

Salman Khan's 'Sikandar' is releasing on March 30th. Predictions suggest it could earn ₹500 crore lifetime.

Salman Khan's film 'Sikandar' is currently trending massively. Salman's fans are eagerly awaiting the film's release. South director AR Murugadoss has directed Salman's 'Sikandar'. The film, releasing on March 30th, has already started advance bookings, and tickets are selling rapidly. Salman Khan's movie is nearing the ₹10 crore mark with its pre-sale business. Meanwhile, some trade analysts have predicted the lifetime collection of 'Sikandar'. Analysts say that if the film is very good, it could earn up to ₹500 crore at the box office.

Trade Analysts' Predictions for Sikandar's Collection In an interview with Bollywood Life, trade analyst Sumit Kadel said about Salman Khan's film 'Sikandar's' lifetime collection that it must be accepted that Salman Khan is no longer in his prime charm. It would not be right to expect ₹400 to ₹500 crore from him now. If 'Sikandar' earns ₹250 to ₹300 crore, it will still be good news for the film. Meanwhile, trade analyst Rohit Jaiswal says that if 'Sikandar' proves to be an entertaining film, it could earn ₹270 to ₹300 crore. And if the film is amazing, it could earn ₹450 to ₹500 crore.

What Salman Khan Said About Sikandar's Collection Salman Khan gave his reaction to the box office collection of the film 'Sikandar'. He had said - No matter how my picture is, my fans get it across ₹200 crore. Talking about the film, Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi, Satyaraj, and Anjani Dhawan will be seen in lead roles along with Salman Khan. Recently the trailer of the film was released, in which Salman was seen doing tremendous action. ALSO READ: L2 Empuraan Box Office Collection Day 1: Mohanlal's film achieves strong opening; breaks records

New Song Reveal from Sikandar Salman Khan's film 'Sikandar's' new song 'Hum Aapke Bina...' will be released on Friday. Salman has shared a video of the song on Instagram. Rashmika Mandanna is seen with him in the song. After watching the song, fans are constantly commenting on the post. The budget of producer Sajid Nadiadwala's film 'Sikandar' is ₹200 crore. ALSO READ: Ground Zero First Poster OUT: Emraan Hashmi's starrer promises high-octane drama as BSF Commandant

