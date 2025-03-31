user
user icon

MARA Holdings Stock Tanks Pre-Market After Unveiling $2B Stock Sale To Buy More Bitcoin – Retail Fixates On BTC’s Price Drop

The company plans to use the net proceeds from the stock sale for general corporate purposes, including acquiring Bitcoin.

MARA Holdings Stock Tanks Pre-Market After Unveiling $2B Stock Sale To Buy More Bitcoin – Retail Fixates On BTC’s Price Drop
Stocktwits Inc
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Mar 31, 2025, 9:00 PM IST

Shares of Bitcoin miner MARA Holdings (MARA) fell more than 8% in pre-market trading Monday after the company announced plans to sell up to $2 billion in stock to acquire more Bitcoin (BTC), echoing a strategy employed by Bitcoin advocate Michael Saylor.

The stock’s decline coincided with a weakening Bitcoin, which has lost more than 1% in the past 24 hours and traded just above $82,000, according to CoinGecko.

Over the past month, Bitcoin has fallen more than 3% and remains nearly 25% below its all-time high of almost $109,000, seen in January.

In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), MARA Holdings disclosed that it had entered into an at-the-market agreement with investment firms, including Cantor Fitzgerald and Barclays, to sell up to $2 billion worth of stock "from time to time."

“We currently intend to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, including the acquisition of Bitcoin and for working capital,” the company stated.

The move mirrors a strategy championed by Saylor, the executive chairman of Strategy (MSTR), which has used stock sales and other market offerings to build its substantial Bitcoin reserves. 

Strategy is currently the largest corporate holder of Bitcoin, with 506,137 BTC valued at approximately $42.4 billion, according to Bitcoin Treasuries.

MARA Holdings ranks as the second-largest corporate Bitcoin holder, with 46,374 BTC worth around $3.9 billion.

The planned stock sale follows a similar offering last year, in which MARA sought to raise up to $1.5 billion. In November, the company issued $1 billion in zero-coupon convertible senior notes, allocating most of the proceeds toward Bitcoin acquisitions.

Screenshot 2025-03-31 081612.png MARA Holdings retail sentiment and message volume on March 31 as of 8:15 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around MARA’s stock dipped lower into ‘bearish’ territory, amid tepid levels of chatter.

One user argued that MARA has limited upside potential, suggesting shorting the stock as the best trade, citing Bitcoin’s continued weakness as a key driver for further declines.

Conversely, another user remained optimistic, advocating a buy-and-hold approach while downplaying current losses as temporary.

MARA’s stock has declined more than 44% over the past year and is down 28% in 2025. 

Meanwhile, Bitcoin has gained 17% over the past year but is down 12% in 2025.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

Read also: Hut 8 Stock Gains Pre-Market On Launch Of Trump-Backed Mining Venture – Retail Sentiment Lags

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

United Airlines Announces FAA Approval For First Starlink-Equipped Aircraft — But Retail Stays Extremely Bearish

United Airlines Announces FAA Approval For First Starlink-Equipped Aircraft — But Retail Stays Extremely Bearish

Agnico Eagle Stock Pares Early Losses After UBS Turns ‘Neutral’ But Citi Hikes Price Target – Retail’s Optimistic As Gold Hits Record Highs

Agnico Eagle Stock Pares Early Losses After UBS Turns ‘Neutral’ But Citi Hikes Price Target – Retail’s Optimistic As Gold Hits Record Highs

Hut 8 Stock Gains Pre-Market On Launch Of Trump-Backed Mining Venture – Retail Sentiment Lags

Hut 8 Stock Gains Pre-Market On Launch Of Trump-Backed Mining Venture – Retail Sentiment Lags

Mr Cooper Stock Surges 26% Pre-Market After Rocket Companies Agrees To Acquire It For $9.4B: Retail’s Not Impressed Yet

Mr Cooper Stock Surges 26% Pre-Market After Rocket Companies Agrees To Acquire It For $9.4B: Retail’s Not Impressed Yet

Chipotle, Carnival, Denny's: Top 3 Consumer Stocks With The Highest Weekly Jump In Retail Chatter

Chipotle, Carnival, Denny's: Top 3 Consumer Stocks With The Highest Weekly Jump In Retail Chatter

Recent Stories

BREAKING: Trainer aircraft crashes in Gujarat's Mehsana; woman pilot injured ddr

BREAKING: Trainer aircraft crashes in Gujarat's Mehsana; woman pilot injured

BREAKING: Waqf bill set for April 2 introduction in Lok Sabha; govt to hold talks with INDIA bloc leaders ddr

Waqf bill set for April 2 introduction in Lok Sabha, govt to hold talks with INDIA bloc leaders

Spain: 5 killed, 4 injured in coal mine explosion in Degana ddr

Five killed, four injured in explosion at Spanish coal mine; PM Sanchez expresses condolences

"Congress didn't let rural population study English": UP minister takes jibe at Sonia Gandhi's NEP remarks ddr

UP minister slams Sonia Gandhi's NEP remarks, says 'Congress didn't let rural population study English'

Amid Right-wing backlash against 'Empuraan', Kerala Minister praises director Prithviraj's "courage" ddr

Kerala culture minister backs 'Empuraan' amid right-wing backlash, praises Prithviraj’s courage

Recent Videos

Northeast Pulse | Van Durgas of Kaziranga: Protecting Assam’s Precious Wildlife

Northeast Pulse | Van Durgas of Kaziranga: Protecting Assam’s Precious Wildlife

Video Icon
Asianet News Rewind | When Kejriwal Said Modi to Retire in Sept 2025, Amit Shah to Become PM

Asianet News Rewind | When Kejriwal Said Modi to Retire in Sept 2025, Amit Shah to Become PM

Video Icon
Kill Fame Lakshya Extends Eid Wishes, Thanks Fans & Film Industry for Support

Kill Fame Lakshya Extends Eid Wishes, Thanks Fans & Film Industry for Support

Video Icon
Card Skimming: How to Protect Your Money from High-Tech Thieves?

Card Skimming: How to Protect Your Money from High-Tech Thieves?

Video Icon
'People Should Not Read Too Much Into It' – Rajeev Chandrasekhar on L2: Empuraan | Asianet Newsable

'People Should Not Read Too Much Into It' – Rajeev Chandrasekhar on L2: Empuraan | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon