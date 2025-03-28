user
L2 Empuraan Box Office Collection Day 1: Mohanlal's film achieves strong opening; breaks records

L2 Empuraan Collection: Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran's film L2 Empuraan had a blockbuster opening day at the box office. The film's collection figures have been revealed.

Author
Nancy Tiwari
Updated: Mar 28, 2025, 9:48 AM IST

Currently, Salman Khan's film Sikandar is the talk of the town. Everyone is eagerly awaiting the release of Sikandar, one of the most anticipated films of the year. The film is releasing worldwide in theaters in two days, on March 30th. However, before that, a South film has already been released and is creating a sensation at the box office. This film is L2 Empuraan, starring Mohanlal and directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran. The first-day earnings figures for the film, which was released on March 27th, have been revealed. According to reports, the film worked its magic at the box office on the very first day and earned impressively.

L2 Empuraan's First Day Collection

South superstar Mohanlal's much-awaited film L2 Empuraan has been released in theaters worldwide. The film is directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran. According to a report by box office tracker Sacnilk, the film collected 22 crore in India on its first day. This has become the Malayalam film with the highest opening day collection to date. It is worth noting that the film has been released in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi. L2 Empuraan earned 19.45 crore in Malayalam, 5 lakh in Kannada, 1.2 crore in Telugu, 80 lakh in Tamil, and 50 lakh in Hindi on its first day. Talking about the film's worldwide collection, it has done a business of 25 to 30 crore.

ALSO READ: L2: Empuraan REVIEW: Mohanlal-Prithviraj Sukumaran's film takes theatres by storm with stunning action; READ

 


L2 Empuraan is the Sequel to L2 Lucifer

Let us tell you that Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran's film L2 Empuraan is a sequel to the 2019 film L2 Lucifer. Mohanlal is once again seen in a powerful role in L2 Empuraan. Along with him, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas, Abhimanyu Singh, Indrajith Sukumaran, and Manju Warrier are also in the film. The budget of the film is said to be 180 crore rupees.

ALSO READ: L2: Empuraan LEAKED: Mohanlal's highly anticipated film surfaces on piracy websites – Details inside

