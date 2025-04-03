user
Sikandar OTT Rights: Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna film likely to stream on THIS platform

Sikandar, starring Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, released on March 30, 2025. Fans are eagerly awaiting the film's OTT release, with speculation about which platform will stream it.
 

Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Apr 3, 2025, 12:08 PM IST

Sikandar, starring Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, hit theaters on March 30, 2025, and has garnered significant attention. Directed by AR Murugadoss, this action thriller also features Kajal Aggarwal, Prateik Babbar, and Sharman Joshi. Fans are now eagerly waiting for its OTT release, with rumors suggesting that Netflix has acquired the digital rights, though no official announcement has been made yet.

 

Despite mixed reactions, Sikandar had a solid opening at the box office, earning Rs. 26 crore on its first day. The film saw a slight increase in its second day collection, which reached Rs. 29 crore, but experienced a significant dip on day four. Currently, the film's total earnings stand at Rs. 82.25 crore, with hopes for further growth in the coming weeks.

 


Salman Khan's previous Eid releases, like Sultan (2016) and Tiger 3 (2023), dominated the box office with massive openings. However, Sikandar's Rs. 26 crore debut falls short in comparison, signaling that it may not replicate the same level of success. Fans are still hopeful that the film will perform well over time, both in theaters and on streaming platforms.

ALSO READ: Sikandar Box Office Collection Day 4: Salman Khan's film faces 50% DROP, struggles to reach 100 Cr

