Ajay Devgn’s ‘Drishyam 3: The Conclusion’ has made a powerful debut, collecting Rs 62 crore on its first day. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, this makes it the fourth-highest opening film ever in India, a significant achievement.

Drishyam 3 Box Office Performance

Ajay Devgn’s ‘Drishyam 3: The Conclusion’ has opened to a strong response at the box office, earning Rs 62 crore on its first day in India, according to early estimates.

According to trade analyst, Taran Adarsh, the film, which brings back Devgn as Vijay Salgaonkar, has recorded the fourth-highest opening among films with a Day 1 collection of over Rs 50 crore, according to the figures shared. ‘Drishyam 3’ stands behind ‘Dhurandhar 2’, which opened with Rs 140 crore including previews, ‘Pushpa 2’ Hindi with Rs 72 crore, and ‘Jawan’ with Rs 65.50 crore.

The film has thus missed the Rs 100 crore mark on its opening day but has still managed to enter the list of the top 10 biggest Day 1 openers with over Rs 50 crore in India, as per Adarsh.

Taran Adarsh's Top Openers List

HISTORIC – 'DRISHYAM 3' IS FOURTH BIGGEST OPENER EVER... Check out the biggest *Day 1* biz – THE TOP 10… ⭐ #Dhurandhar2: ₹ 140 cr [includes previews] ⭐️ #Pushpa2 #Hindi: ₹ 72 cr ⭐️ #Jawan: ₹ 65.50 cr ⭐ #Drishyam3: ₹ 62 cr ✅ ⭐️ #Stree2: ₹ 55.40 cr [doesn't include… pic.twitter.com/MZFcvgxQlK — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 3, 2026

About 'Drishyam 3: The Conclusion'

‘Drishyam 3: The Conclusion’ continues the story of Vijay Salgaonkar and his family. Set years after Vijay managed to stay ahead of the law, the film follows a fresh investigation that once again puts his family under pressure.

Ajay Devgn returns as Vijay, while Tabu reprises her role as Meera Deshmukh. The cast also includes Shriya Saran, Jaideep Ahlawat, Prakash Raj, Rajat Kapoor, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav and Kamlesh Sawant.

The film is directed by Abhishek Pathak and written by Pathak along with Aamil Keeyan Khan and Parveez Shaikh.

The film is slated to release in theatres on October 2. (ANI)