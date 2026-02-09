Two years ago, Kriti Sanon took on a role like never before in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and what a game changer it turned out to be. As Sifra, she delivered a performance that left everyone in awe. Her crackling chemistry with Shahid Kapoor, her contagious laugh that had fans obsessed, and her graceful dance in the iconic Dhak Dhak song every moment was pure magic.

Kriti once again proved that she is fearless when it comes to choosing roles and the love for Sifra only cemented that further.