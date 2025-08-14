On Sridevi's 62nd birth anniversary, Janhvi Kapoor and co-star Sidharth Malhotra visited Tirumala Temple, ahead of their film Param Sundari's release on August 29.

On her mother Sridevi's 62nd birth anniversary, actor Janhvi Kapoor visited Tirumala Tirupati Balaji Temple in Andhra Pradesh to offer prayers. She was joined by her 'Param Sundari' co-star Sidharth Malhotra. On Wednesday evening, Sidharth took to Instagram and shared a video in which he can be seen heading to the sacred temple with Janhvi.

As the two actors strolled towards the temple, they captured a candid conversation. Walking side by side, Sidharth started, "Hello guys, we're heading towards Tirupati," but was quickly corrected by Janhvi, who smiled and gently corrected him, "Tirumala, not Tirupati."

He also mentioned that it's his first time at Tirumala Temple and he could not be happier.

"Main pehli baar yahan par aaya hu, Janhvi harr saal aati rehti hai aur iss baar mere Sundari mujhe yahan lekar aari hai," Sidharth said.





Meanwhile, Janhvi and Sidharth are gearing up for the release of the film 'Param Sundari'. It is scheduled to hit the theatres on August 29. The Tushar Jalota directorial marks Sidharth and Janhvi's first project together as co-stars, and their romantic chemistry in the trailer is captivating. What follows is a riot of fun and chaos when Sidharth, a Punjabi munda from Delhi, falls in love with Janhvi, a girl from Kerala.

Sharing his experience working in the film, Sidharth said, "With Param Sundari, I feel like I'm revisiting the kind of romance I grew up loving, but telling it in a way that feels fresh and relatable. Param has that Delhi boy charm, with a love story that makes you cross worlds. We wanted it to look as beautiful as it feels, and Kerala's magic really made that happen. I hope the audience feels the same warmth and joy we felt while making it."

Janhvi opened up about portraying 'Sundari', expressing how her character's deep connection to her roots resonated with her own South Indian heritage."

"Sundari is deeply personal to me. Her grace, quiet strength, and love for her roots resonate with my own South Indian heritage. Shooting in Kerala, surrounded by such beauty, I felt an emotional connection to her world that I hope the audience will feel too," she shared. Manjot Singh also plays a pivotal role in the film.

