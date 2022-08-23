Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PIL filed against Laal Singh Chaddha star Aamir Khan in Kolkata High Court; read report

    A PIL has been filed in the Kolkata High Court against Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's film  Laal Singh Chaddha, over two weeks after its release.

    PIL filed against Laal Singh Chaddha star Aamir Khan in Kolkata High Court; read report
    Laal Singh Chaddha, starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, was one of the most anticipated films of 2022. Since the first trailer was out, the picture has generated a lot of buzz. Unfortunately, the film, which also starred Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya in crucial parts, did not do well at the box office after succumbing to the social media boycott culture. 

    Netizens called for a boycott of the film, and the hashtag #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha began trending on Twitter. A PIL has now been filed against the film in the Kolkata High Court, some two weeks after its release.

    According to sources, a PIL has been filed against Lal Singh Chaddha at the Kolkata High Court. The PIL seeks that the film starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan be completely banned in Bengal. It asks for a total ban on the film in West Bengal, alleging a threat to peace. It is also said that the case will be heard on August 23 in the court of Chief Justice Prakash Srivastava. 

    If the ban is not enacted, a police officer should be stationed outside every theatre, as what is represented in the film has the potential to disrupt Bengal's peace and order. Nazia Elahi Khan, a lawyer, filed the PIL. The Army, she claims, is not adequately depicted in the film.

    According to reports, the distributors of Laal Singh Chaddha have incurred significant losses as a result of the film's underperformance. The film's producers and distributors clarified the situation, dismissing rumours that certain distributors demanded compensation for the film's poor performance. 

