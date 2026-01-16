Sidharth Malhotra’s journey is a classic story of ambition meeting opportunity. Starting out as a model, he quietly worked behind the camera as an assistant director before stepping into the spotlight with Student of the Year. The film turned him into an overnight youth icon. Over the years, he proved his versatility with hits like Ek Villain, Kapoor & Sons and the career-defining Shershaah. Today, he reportedly charges up to ₹20 crore per film, earns through major brand endorsements, and has accumulated a net worth estimated at ₹105 crore. His success is not just about box office numbers but also about consistent growth and smart career choices.