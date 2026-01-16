- Home
- Sidharth Malhotra’s ₹105 Crore Net Worth: Sea-Facing Home, Luxury Cars; Know His Film Fees
Sidharth Malhotra has built a life straight out of a Bollywood dream — a ₹105 crore net worth, a sea-facing Bandra home, luxury cars, a Harley-Davidson, and a premium Swiss watch, know his per film pay check here
From Modelling Dreams to a ₹105 Crore Empire
Sidharth Malhotra’s journey is a classic story of ambition meeting opportunity. Starting out as a model, he quietly worked behind the camera as an assistant director before stepping into the spotlight with Student of the Year. The film turned him into an overnight youth icon. Over the years, he proved his versatility with hits like Ek Villain, Kapoor & Sons and the career-defining Shershaah. Today, he reportedly charges up to ₹20 crore per film, earns through major brand endorsements, and has accumulated a net worth estimated at ₹105 crore. His success is not just about box office numbers but also about consistent growth and smart career choices.
A Sea-Facing Bandra Home and a Taste for Luxury
Sidharth’s lifestyle mirrors his star status. He lives with wife Kiara Advani in a lavish sea-facing residence in Pali Hill, Bandra — one of Mumbai’s most elite neighbourhoods. Designed with refined aesthetics, the home features a spacious balcony offering a clear view of the Arabian Sea. The house reflects understated luxury rather than loud extravagance. His love for high-end living extends to his garage as well. He owns a Range Rover Vogue, known for power and prestige, along with a Mercedes-Benz ML 350 that marked his first big luxury purchase. Completing his collection is a Harley-Davidson Fat Boy, a statement bike that matches his stylish public image.
Fashion, Fame and Fine Details of Stardom
Beyond films and property, Sidharth is known for his polished fashion sense. One standout symbol of his refined taste is his Swiss-made Graham Silverstone watch, priced at around ₹4.5 lakh. Its bold design and premium craftsmanship make it a collector’s piece rather than just an accessory. Combined with his luxury cars, designer wardrobe and disciplined fitness routine, Sidharth maintains an image of modern Bollywood sophistication. With a strong fan following, a stable marriage with Kiara Advani, and an ever-growing film slate, he continues to climb higher in both popularity and prosperity.
