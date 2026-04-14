- Home
- Entertainment
- Shweta Tiwari Stuns in Elegant Black Dress Photoshoot, Sets Glam Goals at 45 [PHOTOS]
Shweta Tiwari Stuns in Elegant Black Dress Photoshoot, Sets Glam Goals at 45 [PHOTOS]
At 45, Shweta Tiwari proves age is a number, stunning fans with her flawless looks and fit figure. Her latest black gown photos exude elegance, confidence, and timeless glamour, leaving everyone impressed.
15
Image Credit : Instagram@shweta.tiwari
Shweta shared pictures from her latest photoshoot on Instagram. Her poses and style are just stunning. Fans are totally floored by her sizzling and stylish look. One fan commented, "She's getting younger day by day!" Another called her the queen of his dreams, while one user even called her "black-hot coffee."
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
25
Image Credit : Instagram@shweta.tiwari
Shweta's black gown is the perfect show-stopper for any event. It strikes a great balance between glamour and grace. Every detail makes this look special, adding both drama and elegance. This satin gown is from the brand Eli Bitton and costs a cool ₹84,900.
35
Image Credit : Instagram@shweta.tiwari
The designers styled this gown like a mini dress. They kept it strapless and added hand-beaded fringe details over a sheer net fabric. The black pearls tied at the neck make the look even more dramatic. The V-neck style and half-sleeves feature beads in a line pattern, making the sleeves stand out.
45
Image Credit : Instagram@shweta.tiwari
To complete her look, Shweta Tiwari left her hair open in soft waves. She kept her makeup simple with a nude tone, while the smokey eyes created a perfect balance between subtle and bold. Her expressions and poses make the whole look even more special.
55
Image Credit : Instagram@shweta.tiwari
Shweta Tiwari shot to fame in 2001 with the TV show 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay', where she played Prerna. She has worked in many TV shows like Nach Baliye 2, Naaginn, Iss Jungle Se Mujhe Bachao, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 3, Bigg Boss 4, Comedy Circus Ka Naya Daur, Parvarrish, Rangoli, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6, Begusarai, Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, and Main Hoon Aparajita. Shweta is also known for her fantastic acting in Bhojpuri films.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.
Latest Videos