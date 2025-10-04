Actress Shweta Tiwari, famous from 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay', is known for her fitness even at the age of 45. Shweta Tiwari revealed that she was inspired by her daughter Palak to start working out.

Popular TV actress Shweta Tiwari is celebrating her 45th birthday on October 4. She was born in Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh. Shweta dreamed of becoming an actress since childhood. After a lot of struggle, she went to Mumbai where she also got work in Bhojpuri, Nepali, and Punjabi films. After this, in early 1999, she got an offer for the Doordarshan show 'Kaleerein'. Her acting in this show won people's hearts. However, she got her real recognition from Ekta Kapoor's show 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay'. After this show, she never looked back in her life.

This is how Shweta Tiwari looks young at 45

Despite being 45, Shweta is quite fit and does daily workouts. Along with this, Shweta also does cardio exercises like walking and jogging to keep her body fit and energetic. Shweta also does meditation. She believes that this also keeps her mind relaxed. Apart from all this, Shweta takes great care of her diet and eats healthy foods like salads, fruits, and protein-rich items. She stays away from fast food and unhealthy eating.

Who motivated Shweta Tiwari for her transformation

In an interview, Shweta Tiwari talked about her fitness, saying that after her son was born, her weight had increased to 73 kg. Because of this, she also had body aches. Seeing all this, her daughter Palak motivated her to undergo a transformation. After this, she contacted celebrity fitness trainer Prasad Nandkumar Shirke. Along with this, she also made many changes in her lifestyle. During this, Shweta revealed that she eats fruits and green vegetables. She also loves rice. However, she eats brown rice instead of white rice. It does not harm her.