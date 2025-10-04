- Home
Shweta Tiwari, born on October 4, 1980, in Pratapgarh, UP, recently turned 45. Known for her acting and TV shows, she now single-handedly raises her two children after her marriage ended.
About Shweta Tiwari
At 45, Shweta Tiwari continues to stay in the spotlight. She married Raja Chaudhary at just 18, even before starting her acting career. In 2000, the couple welcomed their daughter, Palak Tiwari, now a rising star herself.
Name of Shweta Tiwari's debut serial
Shweta Tiwari began her acting career in 2000 with the TV serial Aane Wala Pal. She later took on smaller roles in shows such as Aabra Ka Daabra, Kaleerein, and Kahiin Kissii Roz, gradually making her mark in the industry.
Shweta Tiwari's luck shined
In 2001, Shweta Tiwari landed the role of Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, which made her an overnight TV queen. The show was a massive hit and ran for seven years, establishing her as a household name across India.
Names of Shweta Tiwari's TV serials
Shweta Tiwari has appeared in popular shows like Kya Hadsaa Kya Haqeeqat, Dost, Naaginn, Jaane Kya Baat Hui, Parvarrish, Ek Thhi Naayka, Baal Veer, and Main Hoon Aparajita, showcasing her versatility across various TV genres.
Shweta Tiwari also appeared in reality shows
Shweta Tiwari appeared in reality shows like Nach Baliye 2, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 3, Bigg Boss 4, and Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. She gained immense popularity by winning Bigg Boss 4, showcasing her talent and winning hearts nationwide.
Shweta Tiwari's films
Shweta has acted in Bollywood, Nepali, Bhojpuri, and other regional films, including Madhoshi, Bin Bulaye Baraati, and Singham Again. Besides films, she has also appeared in various web series, expanding her presence across different entertainment platforms.
Shweta Tiwari's personal life
Shweta married Raja Chaudhary in 1998 and divorced him in 2012. Her second marriage to Abhinav Kohli in 2013 ended in 2019. She is now a single mother raising her two children with strength and dedication.