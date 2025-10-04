Shweta Tiwari Birthday Special: A Look at Actress’s Journey Through TV and Bollywood Shweta Tiwari, born on October 4, 1980, in Pratapgarh, UP, recently turned 45. Known for her acting and TV shows, she now single-handedly raises her two children after her marriage ended.

1 7 Image Credit : instagram About Shweta Tiwari At 45, Shweta Tiwari continues to stay in the spotlight. She married Raja Chaudhary at just 18, even before starting her acting career. In 2000, the couple welcomed their daughter, Palak Tiwari, now a rising star herself. Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source 2 7 Image Credit : instagram Name of Shweta Tiwari's debut serial Shweta Tiwari began her acting career in 2000 with the TV serial Aane Wala Pal. She later took on smaller roles in shows such as Aabra Ka Daabra, Kaleerein, and Kahiin Kissii Roz, gradually making her mark in the industry. Related Articles Shweta Tiwari’s Weight Loss Secret: Small daily habits that made a big difference Sakshi Tanwar to Shweta Tiwari: 8 Actresses who turned down the role of Anupamaa 3 7 Image Credit : instagram Shweta Tiwari's luck shined In 2001, Shweta Tiwari landed the role of Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, which made her an overnight TV queen. The show was a massive hit and ran for seven years, establishing her as a household name across India. 4 7 Image Credit : instagram Names of Shweta Tiwari's TV serials Shweta Tiwari has appeared in popular shows like Kya Hadsaa Kya Haqeeqat, Dost, Naaginn, Jaane Kya Baat Hui, Parvarrish, Ek Thhi Naayka, Baal Veer, and Main Hoon Aparajita, showcasing her versatility across various TV genres. 5 7 Image Credit : instagram Shweta Tiwari also appeared in reality shows Shweta Tiwari appeared in reality shows like Nach Baliye 2, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 3, Bigg Boss 4, and Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. She gained immense popularity by winning Bigg Boss 4, showcasing her talent and winning hearts nationwide. 6 7 Image Credit : instagram Shweta Tiwari's films Shweta has acted in Bollywood, Nepali, Bhojpuri, and other regional films, including Madhoshi, Bin Bulaye Baraati, and Singham Again. Besides films, she has also appeared in various web series, expanding her presence across different entertainment platforms. 7 7 Image Credit : instagram Shweta Tiwari's personal life Shweta married Raja Chaudhary in 1998 and divorced him in 2012. Her second marriage to Abhinav Kohli in 2013 ended in 2019. She is now a single mother raising her two children with strength and dedication. About the Author NT Nancy Tiwari Nancy Tiwari is a content writer specializing in entertainment and lifestyle. She creates engaging and informative content, with a focus on delivering creative and well-researched articles in her areas of expertise. Entertainment Read Full Gallery