1. Slows Down Digestion (Digestion Issues)

Bananas are full of fibre. Drinking lots of water right after eating one dilutes your digestive juices. This slows down the whole process and can lead to gas or bloating.

2. What Ayurveda Says (Ayurvedic Perspective)

According to Ayurveda, a banana has a 'cooling' (sheetal) effect on the body. If you drink cool water on top of that, it can mess with your body temperature and might give you a cold or cough. That's why our elders say to wait at least 20 to 30 minutes before drinking water.

3. Blocks Nutrient Absorption (Nutrient Absorption)

Some experts believe that drinking water immediately can flush out minerals like potassium and magnesium from the banana before your body can even absorb them properly.

4. Stomach Discomfort

The fibre in the banana soaks up the water and can feel like a heavy lump in your stomach. For some people, this causes nausea or indigestion.