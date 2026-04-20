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Gujarat Titans (GT) Star Shubman Gill’s Comic Timing Shines: “We’d Have Been Thrashed at Home!”
Everyone knows bananas are great for health. But drinking water right after? Our elders always warn us against it. So what's the big deal if you do it? Let's find out.
Gill, why did you do something our moms would scold us for?
We all know how our parents scold us if we do something wrong, right? Especially when it comes to food, our moms are super strict. They have strong opinions on what to eat and how. They'll even scold celebrities for not setting a good example! And that's exactly what Team India player and Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill just did.
Do you know what Gill did on the field?
Athletes often eat a banana when they feel tired for a quick energy boost. It helps them feel free and play without any issues. Many cricketers do this mid-match. Recently, Gujarat's captain did the same during an IPL game. Eating the banana was fine, but he drank water right after, and that's what started this whole discussion. If we tried this at home, our moms would have a fit for sure.
Let's find out what health problems this can cause.
What happens if you drink water right after eating a banana?
1. Slows Down Digestion (Digestion Issues)
Bananas are full of fibre. Drinking lots of water right after eating one dilutes your digestive juices. This slows down the whole process and can lead to gas or bloating.
2. What Ayurveda Says (Ayurvedic Perspective)
According to Ayurveda, a banana has a 'cooling' (sheetal) effect on the body. If you drink cool water on top of that, it can mess with your body temperature and might give you a cold or cough. That's why our elders say to wait at least 20 to 30 minutes before drinking water.
3. Blocks Nutrient Absorption (Nutrient Absorption)
Some experts believe that drinking water immediately can flush out minerals like potassium and magnesium from the banana before your body can even absorb them properly.
4. Stomach Discomfort
The fibre in the banana soaks up the water and can feel like a heavy lump in your stomach. For some people, this causes nausea or indigestion.
People with respiratory issues should be careful...
Look, it's not a big deal if you're thirsty and have a sip or two of water after a banana. But you should definitely avoid drinking glasses of it. Also, eating a banana and drinking water right after at night can cause respiratory problems. There's a high risk of phlegm build-up.
Bananas are packed with nutrients like potassium, fibre, and vitamins. That's why our moms tell us to eat them! They just warn us not to drink water immediately. If you already have digestive issues, a cold, or a cough, you need to be extra careful about this.
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