Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill is 25 runs away from 4,000 IPL runs, while England's Jos Buttler is just 39 runs from completing 14,000 runs in T20 cricket. Both batters are set to achieve these milestones in the upcoming IPL clash.

Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper Shubman Gill and star English batter Jos Buttler are on the cusp of significant batting milestones ahead of their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Sunday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Shubman Gill Nears 4,000 IPL Runs

Gill is just 25 runs away from completing 4,000 runs in the IPL, a landmark that would further underline his consistency and rapid rise as one of the league's most reliable top-order batters.

The Gujarat Titans captain has been a central figure in the franchise's batting unit, combining fluent strokeplay with improved leadership responsibilities at the top of the order. Currently, the right-handed batter has amassed 3975 runs in 120 IPL matches and 117 innings. The 26-year-old has smashed four centuries and 27 half-centuries at an average of 39.75.

Buttler Eyes Elite T20 Club

Meanwhile, Buttler is closing in on a massive global milestone in T20 cricket. The England wicketkeeper-batter needs just 39 runs to reach 14,000 runs in the shortest format, which would make him only the fifth player in history to achieve the feat, highlighting his longevity and dominance across leagues worldwide.

The veteran wicketkeeper-batter has smashed 13961 in 496 T20 matches and 467 innings. Buttler has smashed eight centuries and 99 half-centuries. The great batter has an average of 34.98 and a strike rate of 146.24 in the shortest format.

Coach Dahiya Praises Gill's Leadership

Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans assistant coach Vijay Dahiya has heaped praise on skipper Shubman Gill, lauding his leadership qualities and cricketing intelligence ahead of their Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

Responding to a question on Gill's captaincy and his ability to instil confidence in the team, Dahiya said he did not see himself in a position to rate Gill as a captain, adding that the Indian setup had already placed its faith in him. "I think I don't need to rate him. I think India rated him as the Test Indian captain. So, I am nobody to rate him. I think he is phenomenal. He is somebody who is a brilliant student of the game. And that's what you want to see," Dahiya said during the pre-match press conference. (ANI)