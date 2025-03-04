Shraddha Kapoor's romantic phone wallpaper with rumored BF Rahul Mody goes viral [WATCH VIDEO]

Shraddha Kapoor’s phone wallpaper featuring a romantic selfie with rumored boyfriend Rahul Mody has gone viral. Their recent public outings and shared moments continue to spark fan excitement.
 

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
Updated: Mar 4, 2025, 11:50 AM IST

Shraddha Kapoor’s rumored relationship with Rahul Mody is making headlines again. The couple has never officially confirmed their bond, but their recent public appearances together have fueled speculation. Their connection was further highlighted during an outing in Mumbai when Shraddha's phone wallpaper featuring a romantic selfie with Rahul caught the attention of fans and photographers.

 

budget 2025
article_image2

The wallpaper showed Rahul Mody hugging Shraddha from behind in a mirror selfie, sparking a lot of excitement on social media. Fans quickly noticed the intimate photo, which is now going viral. Shraddha appeared relaxed in a simple outfit—a full-sleeved T-shirt and blue leggings—sporting a no-makeup look as she made her way to her car.

 

article_image3

This isn’t the first time Shraddha has given a glimpse into her relationship with Rahul. In January, a partial view of the same photo surfaced online. Since then, the couple has shared other moments together, often posting photos from their outings on Instagram Stories. Their fans seem eager for more updates on their relationship.

 

article_image4

Shraddha and Rahul recently went to an Ahmedabad wedding, which was also well publicized online. Interest in their connection has been heightened by a video from the event that has been going viral. Their public appearances continue to pique followers' interest and engagement, even if they keep their personal lives secret. 

[WATCH VIDEO]

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
