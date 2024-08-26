Shraddha Kapoor becomes 2nd most followed Indian celebrity on Instagram amid 'Stree 2' success

Amid 'Stree 2' success, she has now become the 2nd most followed Indian celebrity on Instagram after Virat Kohli; ahead of PM Modi and Priyanka Chopra. The actress now has over 91.2 million followers on Instagram.

Shraddha Kapoor has indeed set a new standard with the release of her highly anticipated film Stree 2. With this film, she is not only winning the hearts of audiences but also dominating the box office, becoming the first female lead to achieve such massive opening numbers.



Aside from this, Shraddha is unmatched; she has once again wowed everyone with her action-packed debut in Stree 2. She has emerged as a new action heroine.

For a female protagonist, Shraddha's appearance was completely unexpected. She captured everyone's attention with a potent action scene, sending applause reverberating through the theatres.

Nobody expected Shraddha's entry, which was genuinely heroic, yet she still managed to take everyone by surprise. It's reasonable to assume that she is constantly one step ahead of the game when it comes to introducing something fresh to the screen given her action persona.

Shraddha has consistently nailed the action genre in her films. She has performed some daring stunts in movies like Saaho and Baaghi 3. Even though she plays intense parts, she brought a unique charm to her action-packed appearance in Stree 2. She has cemented her position among the elite action stars with her performance.



Shraddha is genuinely capturing the hearts of the public with the release of Stree 2. She has a big part in this horror-comedy and is getting a lot of attention from everyone.

