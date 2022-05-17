Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shocking Pictures: Julia Fox goes to supermarket in underwear; actress explains why

    First Published May 17, 2022, 2:44 PM IST

    Julia Fox stated why she believes her wardrobe should be "socially acceptable" after photographs of her grocery shopping in her underwear went viral on social media.

    Julia Fox is making news once more following the end of her whirlwind romance with rapper Kanye West. The former pair previously attracted attention with their stunning appearances at a number of famous events and romantic trips. The Uncut Gems actress, on the other hand, appears to be enjoying her single life, as seen by her presence at a grocery store.

    Kanye West's ex-boyfriend went grocery shopping in Hollywood wearing only a matching bra and underwear set, a denim jacket, and a handbag made out of a pair of trousers, all designed by scandal-plagued Alexander Wang. According to E! Online, she finished the risqué appearance with a denim jacket, denim knee-high boots, and a denim purse.
     

    Julia's outfit garnered mixed reactions on Twitter. One fan tweeted, "Oh sure, when Julia Fox goes grocery shopping in her underwear, she's a fashion icon.

    But when I do it, I'm 'no longer welcome in Whole Foods,'" while another wrote, "julia fox is hot and all but that is unsuitable to be going grocery shopping in."
     

    Soon after her look went viral, Julia Fox explained her attire on her Instagram Stories, writing, "I just think that if it's socially acceptable at the beach it should be the am everywhere lol."
     

    Julia has raised a few eyebrows in the past with her dress choices. She came out in Los Angeles in a light blue denim costume consisting of low-rise pants with the waistband ripped off and a handmade bandeau top, a month after her high-profile February breakup from Kanye West. Also Read: Machine Gun Kelly reveals his ‘Out-of-the-Box’ wedding plans with Megan Fox

    As reported earlier, Kanye seemingly shared crucial fashion tips with the actress. Several fashion experts believed that Julia’s dressing style seemed to be transforming and from the looks of it, West was taking all the responsibility for her fashion choices, just as he previously did with his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian. Also Read: What is ‘Hawkeye’ Jeremy Renner doing in India? Avenger actor posts pic from Rajasthan

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cannes 2022: R Madhavan, Tamannaah Bhatia reached French Riviera (Pictures) RBA

    Cannes 2022: R Madhavan, Tamannaah Bhatia reach French Riviera for the film festival (Pictures)

    First time since Naga Chaitanya Samantha Ruth Prabhu divorce, Nagarjuna family having a reunion drb

    First time since Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s divorce, Nagarjuna’s family having a reunion?

    Hollywood What is Hawkeye Jeremy Renner doing in India Avenger actor posts pic from Rajasthan drb

    What is ‘Hawkeye’ Jeremy Renner doing in India? Avenger actor posts pic from Rajasthan

    Cannes 2022 Urvashi Rautela to attend festival for the poster launch of her Tamil film The Legend drb

    Cannes 2022: Urvashi Rautela to attend festival for the poster launch of her Tamil film ‘The Legend’

    Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone reached French Riviera; shared video on her Instagram RBA

    Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone reaches French Riviera; shares video on her Instagram

    Recent Stories

    AB de Villiers, Chris Gayle enter RCB Hall of Fame-ayh

    AB de Villiers, Chris Gayle enter RCB Hall of Fame

    Search timing is interesting: P Chidambaram over CBI raids - adt

    Search timing is interesting: P Chidambaram over CBI raids

    Elon Musk to Parag Agrawal Twitter deal cant move forward until gcw

    Elon Musk to Parag Agrawal: Twitter deal can't move forward until...

    Who was Chethana Raj Actress went for fat-free plastic surgery and died in Bengaluru RBA

    Who was Chethana Raj? Actress went for ‘fat-free’ plastic surgery and died in Bengaluru

    WATCH Virat Kohli performs intense weightlifting workout to remain physically fit-ayh

    WATCH: Virat Kohli performs intense weightlifting workout to remain physically fit

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, PBKS vs DC, Punjab Kings-Delhi Capitals: We are placed 4th; we are not out of the playoffs race yet - Shardul Thakur-ayh

    IPL 2022: "DC is placed 4th; we are not out of the playoffs race yet" - Shardul Thakur

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs SRH, Mumbai-Hyderabad: Been a good experience to share the dressing room with Rohit Sharma - Tim David-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Been a good experience to share the dressing room with Rohit Sharma" - Tim David

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, LSG vs RR, Lucknow Super Giants-Rajasthan Royals: Marcus Stoinis is one of those players who has brute force - KL Rahul-ayh

    IPL 2022, LSG vs RR: "Stoinis is one of those players who has brute force" - KL Rahul

    Video Icon
    Thomas Cup 2022: You made 135 crore Indians proud, PM Narendra Modi tells victorious Team India-ayh

    Thomas Cup 2022: "You made 135 crore Indians proud," PM Modi tells victorious Team India

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans GT Mohammed Shami on white-ball cricket, Hardik Pandya, Umran Malik and more-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Have always bowled in white-ball cricket with full responsibility" - Mohammed Shami

    Video Icon