Shocking Pictures: Julia Fox goes to supermarket in underwear; actress explains why

Julia Fox stated why she believes her wardrobe should be "socially acceptable" after photographs of her grocery shopping in her underwear went viral on social media.

Julia Fox is making news once more following the end of her whirlwind romance with rapper Kanye West. The former pair previously attracted attention with their stunning appearances at a number of famous events and romantic trips. The Uncut Gems actress, on the other hand, appears to be enjoying her single life, as seen by her presence at a grocery store.

Kanye West's ex-boyfriend went grocery shopping in Hollywood wearing only a matching bra and underwear set, a denim jacket, and a handbag made out of a pair of trousers, all designed by scandal-plagued Alexander Wang. According to E! Online, she finished the risqué appearance with a denim jacket, denim knee-high boots, and a denim purse.



Julia's outfit garnered mixed reactions on Twitter. One fan tweeted, "Oh sure, when Julia Fox goes grocery shopping in her underwear, she's a fashion icon.

But when I do it, I'm 'no longer welcome in Whole Foods,'" while another wrote, "julia fox is hot and all but that is unsuitable to be going grocery shopping in."



Soon after her look went viral, Julia Fox explained her attire on her Instagram Stories, writing, "I just think that if it's socially acceptable at the beach it should be the am everywhere lol."



Julia has raised a few eyebrows in the past with her dress choices. She came out in Los Angeles in a light blue denim costume consisting of low-rise pants with the waistband ripped off and a handmade bandeau top, a month after her high-profile February breakup from Kanye West.