Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shilpi Raj's private MMS leaked; Bhojpuri singer requests fans not to share it

    First Published Apr 21, 2022, 6:00 PM IST

    Shilpi Raj, a Bhojpuri singer, has asked her followers and fans to refrain from sharing the footage with her lover on any social media sites.

    Shilpi Raj, who has earned a name in the Bhojpuri film industry, often makes headlines for her songs. This time, though, she is back in the news for all the wrong reasons. Shilpa Raj's MMS has been leaked, according to ZeeNews.com. On social media, the video has gone viral.
     

    In the video doing rounds on several social media platforms, Shilpi Raj is reportedly seen in an objectionable state with her alleged boyfriend. The video is being produced by someone other than Shilpi and her partner.

    Many websites have shared private footage. Shilpi Raj and her lover are thought to have been dating for a long period. However, there is no evidence to support this.
     

    Shilpi is one of Bhojpuri music's most well-known vocalists. On YouTube, her songs get millions of views. Whenever a new song is published, it quickly gets viral. She is, on the other hand, quite active on social media. Also Read: Ananya Panday in bikini: 7 times actress nailed her swimwear looks (Pictures)

    She just posted a video on Instagram of herself dancing to a tune. "You are looking very gorgeous Shilpi madam ji," one of her followers commented. "Bahut hi sundar lag rahi ho," one person said. "Woww," wrote a third person. "Wonderful Shilpi ji." On the other hand, some social media users have ridiculed her in the comments section over her leaked MMS video.

    Shilpi Raj has collaborated with a number of notable figures, including Khesari Lal Yadav and Pawan Singh. Shilpi has a long list of popular songs to her credit. Also Read: Exclusive: Rakhi Sawant, caught in tribal remark row, says 'sorry' on camera

