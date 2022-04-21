Exclusive: Rakhi Sawant says, 'SORRY, I don't want to hurt anyone'; actress never made fun of tribal community

In an exclusive conversation with Asianet Newsable, Rakhi Sawant apologised for her video and; she never meant to make fun of any community. Read more to know details

An FIR has been filed in connection with a video showing Rakhi Sawant dressed in a tribal outfit and making fun of the Adivasi people. In an exclusive chat with Rakhi Sawant, saying she is sorry if her video hurt anyone; she never meant to make fun of any community.

Bollywood actress Rakhi Sawant has found herself on the wrong side of the law after an FIR was filed against her over a video that went viral recently. According to reports, an FIR was filed against where she allegedly seemed to mock the Adivasi (tribal) people dressed in their outfit.

In the video uploaded by Rakhi on her Instagram account, we can see her dancing and talking about her outfit. Rakhi said in the video, "Hey guys aap mera yeh look dekjh rahe hai aaj...poora tribal looks...poora adivasi jisko hum kehte hain (Hey Guys you are seeing this look of mine today…complete tribal looks…the whole tribal is what we call it)."

The Jharkhand Kendriya Sarna Samiti has filed an FIR against Rakhi at Ranchi's police station for allegedly posting the video mocking the tribal group.

In an exclusive interview, Rakhi said that she didnt mean to hurt anyone, "My new song is coming called 'Mere Warga na koi' in which I am playing a role of a tribal girl from Africa; hence I dressed up like that."

She added, "In the video, I called my look a tribal look, and in expressing it in Hindi, I had no words in my mind, so I called it 'Adivasi', Thus, I am sorry from the bottom of my heart. I pleaded my hands and say sorry to all the people and hope you forget your beti (daughter)"

"I love you all, my Adivasi brothers and sisters; I again apologise to all. Please don't misunderstand me, thank you," the actress said.