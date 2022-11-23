Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shilpi Raj MMS leak controversy: Bhojpuri singer says, 'I don't feel like living in this world'

    First Published Nov 23, 2022, 6:19 PM IST

    Bhojpuri singer MMS leak:  Shilpi Raj said in a now-deleted Facebook post that she doesn't feel comfortable surviving in this world months after the uproar.

    Shilpi Raj, a Bhojpuri playback singer, is again making news for her shockingly cryptic Facebook post in which she discussed giving up on life months after her alleged sexually explicit MMS video was posted online. She begged for forgiveness in her message and stated that she no longer felt like living in the outside world.
     

    "I could not do well in anything, neither studies nor music… what I was and what I have become now, to tell the truth, today I have become a puppet, I don't understand what to do (mother)...Only you were the one who stopped me...but now... I feel like living in this world, please forgive!" read Shilpi Raj's now-deleted Facebook post, loosely rephrased from Hindi.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Fans expressed concern about the singer's present mental health and what she was up to in response to her message, which sparked questions. Shilpi stated that she wrote down her ideas under duress, contrary to what many people believed she was planning to accomplish. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    "I wasn't planning to end my life. Under the strain of my work, I wrote this post. Right now, everything is OK " the singer said in an interview.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Shilpi's MMS video from April has generated a lot of buzz online. The singer and her purported lover Vijay Chauhan were caught engaging in sexual activity. After her video quickly gained popularity on social media, a tearful Shilpi begged her followers in a live video to stop spreading it online.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Shilpi emphatically denied being in the video a few days after the MMS leak fiasco, claiming that someone was attempting to bring her down. She also mentioned that her weeping video was a year old and was still determining its Internet popularity.

