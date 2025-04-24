Eshwar Harris, known as Jr NTR’s body double, declined role in War 2 due to poor pay, stating it wouldn’t even cover his travel costs. Despite film’s high budget, Harris criticized the low offer, adding that Tollywood pays him better than Bollywood

Eshwar Harris, who has long been associated with South Indian superstar Jr NTR as his body double, recently turned down an offer to work in the upcoming action film War 2. Despite having previously collaborated on projects like RRR, Harris declined the opportunity due to what he described as inadequate remuneration.

In a conversation with Mana Stars, Harris revealed that the compensation offered was so minimal that it wouldn't have even covered his travel expenses to Mumbai. He expressed disappointment at being offered such a low fee for a film with a substantial budget, indicating that the makers had expected him to fly to Mumbai immediately, despite the costs not being covered.

Harris further stated that the Telugu film industry values his work more, offering better pay than what he was offered for War 2. According to him, Bollywood's compensation fell short, especially when compared to what he earns in Hyderabad and Tollywood. He emphasized that given the high production costs of such a big-budget film, the makers should allocate more for professionals like him. The offer was for a three-day shoot, but he declined it, feeling that the pay was insufficient even for travel.

To support his stance, Harris also shared screenshots from news outlets covering his decision to reject the film, reaffirming his position.

War 2 is set to mark Jr NTR’s entry into the Hindi film industry, where he will reportedly take on the role of the antagonist opposite Hrithik Roshan. Anticipation is high among fans eager to see the two stars share the screen. During a recent tour in the United States, Hrithik Roshan spoke highly of Jr NTR, noting his dedication and praising his culinary talents. He mentioned that working with Jr NTR was a highlight of the project, describing their camaraderie as effortless, especially due to their shared love of food.

In other news, Jr NTR has recently confirmed that a sequel to Devara is officially in the works.