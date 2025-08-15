- Home
Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty and her businessman husband Raj Kundra have often found themselves in the spotlight — not just for their professional success but also for a string of high-profile controversies. From multi-crore fraud allegations to the infamous adult content case, their legal troubles have made headlines over the years.
2013 – IPL Betting Allegations
In 2013, Raj Kundra, then co-owner of Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League, was questioned by Delhi Police over illegal betting claims. While Kundra denied involvement, the controversy tarnished his image in the sporting world.
2015 – UK Financial Probe
Raj Kundra’s business dealings in the UK came under the scanner when reports surfaced of a financial investigation linked to his companies. Although no major convictions followed, the matter sparked debate over his offshore ventures.
2021 – Adult Content Scandal
One of the most sensational cases came in July 2021 when Raj Kundra was arrested by Mumbai Police for allegedly producing and distributing adult content through mobile apps. Authorities accused him of running a subscription-based platform offering explicit videos. Kundra spent several weeks in jail before being granted bail. Shilpa Shetty, who maintained she had no involvement, publicly urged for privacy for her family during this period.
2024 – ₹60 Crore Cheating Case
In 2024, Raj Kundra faced allegations of cheating investors in a ₹60 crore scam involving promises of high returns through business schemes. Multiple complaints were filed, and the case is still under investigation. Shilpa Shetty has not been named as an accused but has been questioned by authorities.
Public Reactions and Impact
These controversies have significantly impacted the couple’s public image. Shilpa Shetty, known for her yoga brand, reality TV appearances, and fitness business, often found her work overshadowed by the legal headlines. Raj Kundra’s ventures, ranging from sports to entertainment and tech, have repeatedly been disrupted by court cases and negative publicity.
Couple’s Response
Both Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra have denied wrongdoing in all cases. Shilpa has often spoken about focusing on her family and career despite “baseless rumours,” while Kundra has claimed he is a victim of media trials.
From IPL betting accusations to the multi-crore cheating probe, the journey of Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty has been marred by legal battles and public scrutiny. Whether proven guilty or not, these controversies have become an inseparable part of their public narrative . A reminder of how fame and fortune often come with intense media glare.