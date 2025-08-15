Image Credit : social media

2013 – IPL Betting Allegations

In 2013, Raj Kundra, then co-owner of Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League, was questioned by Delhi Police over illegal betting claims. While Kundra denied involvement, the controversy tarnished his image in the sporting world.

2015 – UK Financial Probe

Raj Kundra’s business dealings in the UK came under the scanner when reports surfaced of a financial investigation linked to his companies. Although no major convictions followed, the matter sparked debate over his offshore ventures.