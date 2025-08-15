Businessman Raj Kundra, husband of Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, has made headlines for offering to donate a kidney to spiritual leader Premanand Maharaj. The gesture comes even as he faces an ongoing ₹60 crore cheating case.

Raj Kundra, the businessman made famous by his Bollywood star wife Shilpa Shetty, has once more made news, this time for an unexpected and deeply personal act. Reportedly, Kundra has made an offer to donate one of his kidneys to spiritual leader Premanand Maharaj while standing in a drawing room filled with cheating case proceedings.

Premanand Maharaj, a revered religious figure to thousands of followers, has reportedly been dealing with kidney-related health issues. Apparently, long connected to the spiritual leader, Raj Kundra has reportedly been open to being medically assessed as a possible organ donor. According to sources close to the businessman, this was not one of those showbiz tricks or PR game.But, it is an act borne out of respect, appreciation, and personal belief.

Cheating Case in The Background

The kidney donation news comes while Raj Kundra is facing a cheating and fraud allegation of a ₹60 crore business deal. The industry India alleges that they were deceived in a monetary transaction in association with one of Kundra's businesses. Kundra's lawyer has completely denied the allegations, calling them false, and vowed to fight the case in court. Business continuity and social presence mark the life of a businessman under very serious allegations.

Public and Media Reaction

Responses to the news were varied. Supporters and admirers view the kidney offer as an act of nobility and selflessness, showcasing Kundra's compassionate side beyond his public controversies. Detractors, however, raised doubts about the timing of the donation, stating that it appeared to be an orchestrated move to divert public focus away from Kundra's ongoing legal woes. Social media is in an uproar on this, with some praising the gesture and others pleading to let the court case take center stage.

Shilpa Shetty, who has been a pillar of support for Raj Kundra through all the controversies, has not expressed herself elaborately about Raj's gesture this time around. However, she is believed to be standing by him. During past interviews, she has stressed the importance of faith and personal values, which correlates with this act of organ donation.

What Lies Ahead

If the donation materializes, Raj Kundra would be saving Premanand Maharaj's life, thus making it one major salvation for him in the eyes of the public. Legal proceedings against him in the fraud case will run for months, keeping him alive as a subject of conversation, both in the media and in legal circles.