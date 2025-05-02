- Home
Retired Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan, active on social media, has found love again. This article explores his new relationship with Sophie Shine, comparing their net worths and providing insights into their love story
| Published : May 02 2025, 03:35 PM
1 Min read
Shikhar Dhawan in the spotlight
Former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan is currently in the news for his new relationship. Dhawan has now confirmed the dating rumors surrounding Sophie Shine.
Who is Shikhar's new girlfriend?
Dhawan's new girlfriend is not from India but from abroad. She was born in Ireland and studied Marketing Management at the Limerick Institute of Technology. She currently works as the Second Vice President at Northern Trust Abu Dhabi.
When did they meet?
According to media reports, Shikhar Dhawan and Sophie Shine first met in Dubai in 2024. It was love at first sight, leading to friendship and now a committed relationship.
Shikhar's past divorce
Shikhar Dhawan is divorced from his Australian ex-wife, Ayesha Mukherjee. They separated in 2021, and Ayesha took custody of their son, Zoravar.
Dhawan's emotional journey
Shikhar Dhawan was devastated after separating from his son. He openly expressed his emotions and retired from international cricket in 2024 after a long absence from the Indian team.
Shine's earnings
Sophie Shine's exact net worth is not public, but she earns a good salary in the corporate sector. Cicketledger.com estimates her net worth to be around ₹2 million.
Shikhar Dhawan's net worth
According to TOI, Shikhar Dhawan's net worth is over ₹1.25 billion. His income comes from brand endorsements, cricket, and other ventures.
