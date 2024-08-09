Shalini Pandey HOT photos: 5 Times the 'Maharaj' actress showed off her fit body

Shalini Pandey is an Indian actress primarily known for her work in Telugu and Tamil cinema. Born on September 23, 1993, in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, she has garnered significant attention and acclaim for her performances in both regional and Bollywood films.

Shalini's rise to fame began with her debut in the Telugu film industry. Her breakthrough came with the 2018 film Arjun Reddy, where she played the role of Preeti, the female lead opposite Vijay Deverakonda. The film, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, was a commercial success and received widespread praise for its raw portrayal of a tumultuous love story.

Following the success of Arjun Reddy, Shalini Pandey quickly became a sought-after actress. She made her Tamil debut with the film Mahanati (2018), a biographical drama about the legendary actress Savitri. In Mahanati, Shalini played a supporting role, which further showcased her versatility and acting skills.

Shalini’s career continued to flourish with diverse roles in films such as 118 (2019), a Telugu thriller, and Jabardasth (2020), where she demonstrated her range as an actress. Her choice of roles reflects a commitment to exploring varied characters and genres, from intense dramas to lighter, entertaining films.

In addition to her work in regional cinema, Shalini made her Bollywood debut with the film Jayeshbhai Jordaar (2022), where she starred alongside Ranveer Singh. The film, directed by Divyang Thakkar, is a social comedy that highlights gender issues, and Shalini’s performance was well-received by audiences and critics alike.

