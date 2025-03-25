Entertainment
Kareena Kapoor revealed, ''I wanted to date this politician''. She also stated her reasons for this statement later.
In an old interview, Kareena Kapoor candidly admitted that she wanted to date Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
Kareena explained that she often looked at Rahul Gandhi’s pictures and thought it would be interesting to know him as they both are from influencial families.
Her statement sparked debates at the time, with questions her interest in a political figure.
Years later, Kareena met Saif Ali Khan on the sets of Tashan and fell in love and married in 2012.
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are now proud parents to two sons, Taimur and Jeh.
Kareena’s openness about her past crush reflects her bold personality and willingness to share her thoughts, even if they spark controversy
Kareena has maintained her position as one of Bollywood’s leading actresses. Her career spans diverse roles and critical acclaim.
