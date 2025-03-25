Entertainment

Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor revealed, ''I wanted to date this politician''. She also stated her reasons for this statement later. 

Image credits: Instagram

The Revelation

In an old interview, Kareena Kapoor candidly admitted that she wanted to date Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. 

Image credits: Facebook

Her Reasoning

Kareena explained that she often looked at Rahul Gandhi’s pictures and thought it would be interesting to know him as they both are from influencial families.

Image credits: Facebook

The Controversy

Her statement sparked debates at the time, with questions her interest in a political figure. 

Image credits: Facebook

Marriage to Saif Ali Khan

Years later, Kareena met Saif Ali Khan on the sets of Tashan and fell in love and married in 2012.

Image credits: Facebook

Life After Marriage

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are now proud parents to two sons, Taimur and Jeh. 

Image credits: Instagram

A Lesson in Transparency

Kareena’s openness about her past crush reflects her bold personality and willingness to share her thoughts, even if they spark controversy

Image credits: Facebook

Professional Growth

Kareena has maintained her position as one of Bollywood’s leading actresses. Her career spans diverse roles and critical acclaim.

Image credits: Instagram

