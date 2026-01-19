Rajasthani folk artists from the Ismail Langa group created a local version of Shakira's hit "Waka Waka." Shared on Instagram, their video features performers in traditional attire, blending the global song with Rajasthani folk music and culture.

A group of Rajasthani folk artists has taken Shakira’s global hit “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)” and given it a lively local flavour, showcasing the vibrant culture of Rajasthan in a way that has captured attention on social media.

Shared on Instagram by the Ismail Langa group, the video features performers dressed in colourful traditional Rajasthani attire, full of the characteristic energy and spirit associated with the desert state. In the clip, the artists can be seen travelling in a bus and bringing a “Welcome to Rajasthan” vibe to Shakira’s anthem, blending modern music with folk aesthetics.

The group, known for its dynamic and engaging performances, has appeared on India’s Got Talent multiple times, earning recognition for their ability to combine folk tradition with contemporary entertainment.

Captioned with playful Rajasthani phrases such as “Khamma Ghani,” the video celebrates local hospitality and culture while paying homage to the upbeat spirit of Waka Waka. The fusion has resonated with audiences online, demonstrating how regional artists can reinterpret global hits in creative and culturally rooted ways.

The performance underscores a broader trend where regional art forms — from folk music to traditional dance — find renewed life through digital platforms. By marrying a well-known international song with indigenous sounds and costumes, the Rajasthani artists not only entertain but also highlight the adaptability and enduring relevance of folk traditions in the digital age.

This creative mashup is a reminder that global pop culture and local heritage can coexist and enrich one another, providing fresh avenues for traditional artists to reach wider audiences.