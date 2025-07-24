Shahid Kapoor was removed from THESE 6 movies; 4 became blockbusters
Shahid Kapoor has had to lose many films. The name of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's biopic is also included in this list. So let's know about those films in which he was supposed to be a part, but later could not be a part of
Bang-Bang
Shahid Kapoor was the first choice of the makers for the film 'Bang-Bang', but later some unknown thing happened and then Hrithik Roshan replaced him. Made in a budget of 140 crores, this film earned around 333 crores worldwide.
Once upon a time in mumbai dobaara
The makers were going to cast Shahid Kapoor in the film 'Once Upon a Time in Mumbai Dobaara', but then the film was taken away from him and Imran took his place. Made in a budget of 85 crores, the film earned 91.7 crores.
Gori Tere Pyaar Mein
Shahid Kapoor was completely finalized for the film 'Gori Tere Pyaar Mein', but in the end the makers changed their decision and took Imran Khan in this film. However, this film proved to be a flop at the box office. Made in a budget of 30 crores, this film earned approximately 22.67 crores in India.
Rockstar
According to media reports, Shahid Kapoor was the first choice of the makers of the film 'Rockstar', but later they cast Ranbir Kapoor instead of Shahid. Let us tell you that this was a musical romance-drama film. This film was made on a budget of 60 crores. It earned 104.46 crores worldwide.
Raanjhanaa
In the film 'Raanjhanaa', the makers were initially planning to cast Shahid Kapoor opposite Sonam Kapoor, but then suddenly South actor Dhanush replaced him. Made on a budget of 36 crores, this film earned around 35.
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj
It was announced that a biopic would be made on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Shahid Kapoor was to be seen in the lead role in it. However, now it has come to light that this film will not be made. This project has now been closed.