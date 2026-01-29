According to circulating industry reports, Shahid Kapoor is believed to have charged approximately Rs 45 crore for his lead role. Triptii Dimri is said to have received around Rs 6 crore for portraying Afsha. Avinash Tiwary reportedly earned Rs 7 crore for his villainous role. Tamannaah Bhatia is claimed to be the highest-paid female actor in the film, also drawing Rs 7 crore. Disha Patani is rumoured to have been paid Rs 2 crore for her appearance, while Nana Patekar is reported to have received Rs 4 crore for his role.