English

Is Shah Rukh Khan Joining Marvel Studios for a New Project?

entertainment Apr 29 2025
Author: Nancy Tiwari Image Credits:Instagram
English

Shah Rukh Khan in Talks with Marvel

SRK is reportedly in early talks with Marvel Studios for a future project, excluding 'Avengers: Doomsday.'

Image credits: Insta
English

No Official Confirmation Yet

There has been no official statement from Marvel Studios or Shah Rukh Khan regarding the talks, leaving fans speculating.

Image credits: Instagram
English

SRK Joins Bollywood Marvel Stars

If true, Shah Rukh Khan will join Bollywood stars like Farhan Akhtar and Harish Patel in Marvel films.

Image credits: Instagram
English

Marvel Stars Praise SRK's Talent

Hollywood stars like Anthony Mackie and Benedict Cumberbatch have praised SRK, calling him a wonderful actor and apotential Marvel addition.

Image credits: Instagram
English

Shah Rukh's International Appeal

The actor has gained global recognition, with even 'Miss Marvel' star Kamala mentioning SRK as her favorite Bollywood actor.

Image credits: Instagram
English

Shah Rukh’s Bollywood Return

SRK's next Bollywood project is 'King,' directed by Siddharth Anand, featuring Abhishek Bachchan and Suhana Khan.

Image credits: Instagram
English

'King' Takes Over

After a directorial change from Sujoy Ghosh to Siddharth Anand, 'King' is expected to be a high-octane action thriller.

Image credits: Instagram

Costao on OTT: When and where to watch Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s movie

When Priyanka Chopra revealed she doesn’t talk to Shah Rukh Khan

Don 3 to Bhediya 2: Kriti Sanon's upcoming movie lineup

Kesari 2 Box Office Collection Day 7: Akshay Kumar's movie earns THIS