Is Shah Rukh Khan Joining Marvel Studios for a New Project?

SRK is reportedly in early talks with Marvel Studios for a future project, excluding 'Avengers: Doomsday.'
There has been no official statement from Marvel Studios or Shah Rukh Khan regarding the talks, leaving fans speculating.
If true, Shah Rukh Khan will join Bollywood stars like Farhan Akhtar and Harish Patel in Marvel films.
Hollywood stars like Anthony Mackie and Benedict Cumberbatch have praised SRK, calling him a wonderful actor and apotential Marvel addition.
The actor has gained global recognition, with even 'Miss Marvel' star Kamala mentioning SRK as her favorite Bollywood actor.
SRK's next Bollywood project is 'King,' directed by Siddharth Anand, featuring Abhishek Bachchan and Suhana Khan.
After a directorial change from Sujoy Ghosh to Siddharth Anand, 'King' is expected to be a high-octane action thriller.
