Shah Rukh Khan Wins National Award: Top 5 performance of the actor
Shah Rukh Khan Wins National Award: Shah Rukh Khan, the King of Bollywood, has finally won the National Award for Best Actor. Celebrating this milestone, here are 5 stellar films that showcase his journey
Shah Rukh Khan's Movie
Shah Rukh Khan, Bollywood’s beloved superstar, has earned the National Award for Best Actor, a long-awaited recognition of his talent. Here are 5 must-watch films that highlight his iconic performances and cinematic brilliance.
Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995)
The ultimate Bollywood romance that made SRK the King of Romance. A timeless love story with unforgettable songs and dialogues.
Pathaan (2023)
His comeback blockbuster, redefining action cinema in Bollywood, packed with high-octane stunts and charisma.
My Name Is Khan (2010)
A sensitive, emotional tale of love and resilience, with SRK delivering a moving performance as a man with Asperger’s syndrome.
Chak De! India (2007)
An inspiring sports drama where SRK plays a disgraced hockey player turned coach, leading the women’s team to glory.
Swades (2004)
One of his most critically acclaimed performances. He plays an NRI who rediscovers his roots, blending patriotism with heartfelt storytelling.