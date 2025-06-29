Kajol’s ‘Maa’ outshines 8 films of 2025 in just 2 days, sets box office buzzing
Kajol's film 'Maa' has raked in ₹10.30 crore in just two days, surpassing the lifetime collections of eight 2025 films. This impressive feat has set the box office abuzz.
| Published : Jun 29 2025, 01:07 PM
1 Min read
19
Image Credit : instagram
In just two days, Kajol’s film Maa has surpassed the lifetime box office collections of eight 2025 releases, creating a strong buzz and proving its dominance with an impressive ₹10.30 crore collection.
29
Image Credit : instagram
Loveyatri 2, starring Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor, flopped with a total collection of ₹6.85 crore.
39
Image Credit : instagram
Superboys of Malegaon failed to impress, earning only ₹5.32 crore.
49
Image Credit : instagram
Himesh Reshammiya's Badaass Ravikumar collected a mere ₹8.38 crore, failing at the box office.
59
Image Credit : instagram
Chirriya, starring Vinay Pathak and Amruta Subhash, performed dismally, earning only ₹8 lakh.
69
Image Credit : instagram
The Bhootnii, featuring Sanjay Dutt and Mouni Roy, underwhelmed audiences, earning ₹9.57 crore.
79
Image Credit : instagram
Kesari Veer, with Sunil Shetty and Sooraj Pancholi, only managed a meager ₹1.53 crore.
89
Image Credit : instagram
Kuttey, starring Tusshar Kapoor and Shreyas Talpade, also underperformed, collecting ₹1.5 crore.
99
Image Credit : instagram
Phule, starring Pratik Gandhi and Patralekhaa, couldn't make a mark, earning ₹6.85 crore.
