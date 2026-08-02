'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' is shattering records at the Indian box office, with its three-day net total reaching Rs 180.10 crore. Saturday's collections surpassed its opening day, making it one of India's biggest Hollywood releases ever.

It looks like Tom Holland-starrer 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' is showing no signs of slowing down at the Indian box office. The Marvel film continued its dream run on Saturday, with collections going past its opening-day numbers, making it one of the biggest Hollywood releases ever in India.

Blockbuster Weekend at the Box Office

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film earned Rs 61 crore on Thursday, followed by Rs 48.30 crore on Friday and a massive Rs 70.80 crore on Saturday, taking its three-day India net total to Rs 180.10 crore across all versions. The strong jump in Saturday's collections after an already record-breaking opening has further strengthened the film's box office run. Going by the current trend, Sunday is expected to be the biggest day of the extended weekend.

'SPIDER-MAN' – IT'S A TSUNAMI AT THE BOXOFFICE... #SpiderManBrandNewDay continues its BLOCKBUSTER RUN... Saturday business has surpassed Thursday – the historic opening day – which speaks volumes about the film's extraordinary, record-shattering boxoffice performance. The… pic.twitter.com/Wl2JQpYHIn — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 2, 2026

Set to Surpass 'Avengers: Endgame'

According to Adarsh, the sci-fi is also set to cross the Rs 260.40 crore first-week collection of 'Avengers: Endgame' on Monday, its fifth day, creating another record for a Hollywood film in India. With an estimated Rs 240 crore-plus collection over the extended four-day weekend, the Tom Holland starrer is expected to register the biggest opening weekend ever for a Hollywood film in India, according to Adarsh.

About the Film

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the film features Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo.

Holland first appeared as Peter Parker in 2016's 'Captain America: Civil War', marking his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He later headlined 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' alongside Robert Downey Jr. and reprised the role in 'Avengers: Infinity War', 'Avengers: Endgame', 'Spider-Man: Far From Home', a cameo in 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage', and 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'. (ANI)